Winton added to TCR Australia schedule

Listen to this article

The series will stage its third round as part of the SpeedSeries event at the rural Victorian circuit on June 9-11.

Winton last hosted TCR Australia back in its inaugural season in 2019.

The SpeedSeries event will be Winton's sole national-level event this season after the circuit was left off the Supercars calendar.

TCR Australia will be joined by Trans Am, S5000, Formula Ford, Touring Car Masters and the V8 Touring Car Series on the Winton bill.

Confirmation of the Winton event leaves just one more round to be formalised for TCR Australia this year – the second of two TCR World Tour rounds that will be held in Australia.

“This is great news that we will have TCR Australia back at Winton in 2023,” said Australian Racing Group COO Liam Curkpatrick.

“The circuit is perfectly suited to the TCR cars, and just like we saw in 2019, it offers plenty of action and close racing.

“Our focus is now firmly on the opening round at Symmons Plains with some really great news for the category coming through in the coming weeks.”

2023 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series

1. AWC Race Tasmania, Symmons Plains, February 24-26

2. Phillip Island, May 12-14

3. Winton, June 9-11

4. Sydney Motorsport Park, June 23-25

5. Queensland Raceway, August 11-13

6. Sandown September, 8-10

7. Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, November 10-12