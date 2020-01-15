Date locked in for Bathurst International

The standalone event was initially launched without a date, as organiser Australian Racing Group waited for the major TCR markets around the world to ratify their 2020 schedules.

With that process now complete ARG and its partners Motorsport Australia and the Bathurst Regional Council have been able to lock in a date – November 13-15 weekend, one week before the WTCR round at Macau.

ARG is hoping the 500-kilometre TCR enduro will tempt overseas teams and drivers down under, while S5000, Heritage Touring Cars and Trans-Am are also on the Bathurst International bill.

Whether the planned LMP3 races will go ahead is yet to be confirmed.

“It is exciting to confirm the date for the inaugural Bathurst International, and we are very pleased with the final outcome,” said ARG CEO Matt Braid.

“There were a number of categories that we have racing that we needed to wait for, and this date represents the best chance for drivers and teams from around the world to race at the iconic Mount Panorama circuit.

“The mid-November date gives everyone a long lead time to arrange their calendars and logistics. We know that all of the local competitors in TCR, Touring Car Masters and Trans-Am are looking forward to it, and we know that many international guests will do whatever they can to try and knock them off in their own backyard.”