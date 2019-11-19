Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
09 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
12 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR / Breaking news

TCR race deal for WRC winner Paddon

shares
comments
TCR race deal for WRC winner Paddon
By:
Nov 19, 2019, 11:10 PM

WRC rally winner Hayden Paddon will race in the new-for-2020 TCR New Zealand series, in a Hyundai run by his own team.

Paddon Rallysport Group took delivery of a TCR-spec i30 earlier this year, the Kiwi using it to help sharpen his tarmac skills as he looked to work his way back to into a regular WRC seat.

With testing miles at Highlands Motorsport Park, where PRG is based, under his belt, Paddon has now elected to enter the Hyundai for the first three rounds of the new TCR NZ season.

It's PRG's second significant announcement this year, the team having confirmed back in August that it is developing a world-leading all-electric rally car based on the Hyundai Kona.

Paddon's first proper circuit racing campaign will kick off at PRG's home circuit on January 17-19, followed by races at Teretonga and Hampton Downs on the next two weekends.

“TCR is a successful formula and it has take off all around the world and it exciting for me to confirm that I will contest the opening rounds,” said Paddon.

“It offers an even playing field between different cars and different drivers and it has proven to be a formula that is working.

“Our team decided to get involved because we’re trying to branch out and look at new horizons. It’s the chance for the team to develop, try new avenues in the sport and continually push to get the most out of ourselves.

“I’ve done no circuit racing at all. Our race team is based at Highlands, so I’ve had the chance to drive plenty of different cars on tarmac, but never on a race track with other cars around me, so obviously there is going to be a lot to learn.

“I’m really excited for the challenge. We want to go out and enjoy ourselves, but at the same time, it’s a chance to learn a new discipline of the sport. I’m really looking forward to it.”

The 2020 TCR NZ season will run over five consecutive weekends, starting with the Highlands, Teretonga and Hampton Downs rounds, and finishing with trips to Pukekohe and Manfeild.

Paddon, meanwhile, hasn't made a single WRC start this season. An initial one-off deal with M-Sport for Rally Finland was cut short when he crashed heavily during pre-event testing. He was then set to return to the Ford squad for Rally Australia, only for that event to be cancelled due to bushfires in the Coffs Coast region.

Next article
The Bend TCR: Morcom fends off Pither in finale

Previous article

The Bend TCR: Morcom fends off Pither in finale
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC , TCR
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

TCR Next session

TCR Europe: Monza

TCR Europe: Monza

11 Oct - 13 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

2
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

3
Vintage

NASCAR West Series all-time top 10

4
Stock car

Xtreme Dirt Series merges with UMP

5
Offroad

CORR: Art Schmitt Racing returns with Nissan

Latest videos

Live: Monza - Race 2 01:00:00
TCR

Live: Monza - Race 2

Live: Monza - Race 1 01:00:00
TCR

Live: Monza - Race 1

TCR Europe: Barcelona race 2 start 03:06
TCR

TCR Europe: Barcelona race 2 start

TCR Europe - Race 1 - Oschersleben 01:28
TCR

TCR Europe - Race 1 - Oschersleben

Live: Oschersleben - Race 2 01:00:00
TCR

Live: Oschersleben - Race 2

Latest news

TCR race deal for WRC winner Paddon
TCR

TCR race deal for WRC winner Paddon

The Bend TCR: Morcom fends off Pither in finale
TCRA

The Bend TCR: Morcom fends off Pither in finale

The Bend TCR: Cameron passes Brown for maiden win
TCRA

The Bend TCR: Cameron passes Brown for maiden win

The Bend TCR: Brown dominates Saturday opener
TCRA

The Bend TCR: Brown dominates Saturday opener

Renowned gamer joins TCR Australia field
TCRA

Renowned gamer joins TCR Australia field

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.