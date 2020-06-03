Top events
Trans-Am / Breaking news

Bathurst to host Trans Am 100

Bathurst to host Trans Am 100
By:
Jun 3, 2020, 2:11 AM

The National Trans Am Series will stage a 100-kilometre feature race as part of the Bathurst International in November.

The V8-powered series, run by the Australian Racing Group, will use a three-race format for its standalone Bathurst debut at the International.

The finale will be a 16-lap feature race known as the Trans Am 100, based on the NASCAR 100 that was held at Mount Panorama back in 1996.

A perpetual trophy for the Trans Am 100 is currently being designed.

“Some circuits around Australia try and promote ‘hero’ events, but no place can do it quite like Mount Panorama,” said ARG boss Matt Braid.

“The Trans Am 100 at Bathurst will be the jewel in the crown of local and international Trans Am competition and will be a big feature of the inaugural Bathurst International.

Read Also:

“ARG understands that the current situation around the world will prohibit elements of any event, which we feel will make the inaugural Trans Am 100 a great opportunity for local entrants to maximise their time around the best race track in the country.

“Having these iconic American muscle car brands really speaks to the ‘International’ component of the event, and we can’t wait to see these big cars tackle the Mountain.”

The Bathurst International will be held over four days, with the postponed Bathurst 6 Hour to run on the Saturday and the majority of races for the likes of TCR Australia, S5000 and Trans Am to be held on the Sunday.

Trans Am cars at Bathurst

Trans Am cars at Bathurst

Photo by: TCR Australia

Detroit GP continues preparing for IndyCar, IMSA

Detroit GP continues preparing for IndyCar, IMSA
Series Trans-Am
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

