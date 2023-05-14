Subscribe
Previous / Controversial Trans Am result overturned
Trans-Am News

Teammate war of words after Trans Am clash

An on-track clash between Garry Rogers Motorsport teammates Owen Kelly and Edan Thornborrow prompted some fiery post-race comments at Phillip Island.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Screenshot 2023-05-14 at 10.21.35 am

The GRM pair were involved in a fierce battle for the lead with Nash Morris during the second of three National Trans Am Series races at the Island earlier today.

The trio ultimately came to blows on the exit of MG, Morris and Kelly making contact and checking up before Thornborrow got into the back of Kelly and turned him around.

Kelly ended up in the wall, his car damaged enough to rule him out of making the finish.

Despite TV cameras showing Thornborrow did brake once part of the concertina, Kelly was adamant his teammate had put him in the fence.

"It's pretty disappointing when your own teammate just sends you," he told Stan Sport. "He just didn't lift, just stayed in it, stayed in it, and just sent me.

"I'll talk to him.

"I guess he's never been that close to the front and didn't know what to do.

"Jack Hewitt said the only way to get them to remember is a black eye. Who knows."

Thornborrow, who finished the race second, was more measured in his response, claiming there was little he could do to avoid an incident that had started ahead of him.

"Look, myself, Nash and Owen were battling hard all race," he said.

"From my point of view, him and Nash looked like they came together, checked up, and I gassed it up and didn't expect them to be so slow out of the corner.

"We hit, our toe bars connected and it turned him around. You never want to do that to your own teammate, but in the same respect, that sort of crap happens.

"From my point of view, there wasn't much I could do."

 
shares
comments

Controversial Trans Am result overturned
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Phillip Island TCR: Buchan cruises to final race win

Phillip Island TCR: Buchan cruises to final race win

TCR Australia

Phillip Island TCR: Buchan cruises to final race win Phillip Island TCR: Buchan cruises to final race win

Phillip Island S5000: Webster dominates finale

Phillip Island S5000: Webster dominates finale

Other open wheel

Phillip Island S5000: Webster dominates finale Phillip Island S5000: Webster dominates finale

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset

Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset

NSCA NASCAR Canada

Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset

WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty

WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

WCES GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Brands Hatch

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"

Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th" Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe