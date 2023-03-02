Subscribe
Previous / UK MPs express "grave concerns" over FIA and F1 role in "sportswashing" Next / A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
TT News

Michael Dunlop announces Isle of Man TT 2023 plans

The Isle of Man TT’s third-most successful rider Michael Dunlop has announced he will reunite with the Hawk Racing squad for the 2023 event.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Michael Dunlop announces Isle of Man TT 2023 plans
Listen to this article

Dunlop tallied up his 21st TT victory in the 2022 event with a double in the Supersport class aboard his own MD Racing Honda, putting him third overall in the win standings and just five away from matching his legendary Uncle Joey’s record.

The Ulsterman was due to contest the big bike classes at the 2022 TT with PBM Ducati, but that fell through at the last minute and he hooked up with Hawk Racing to contest a Suzuki – taking the aging GSXR1000R to third in the Superbike race.

The Dunlop/Hawk Racing tie-up began in 2014, yielding a Superbike double on BMW machinery that year and in 2016, with Dunlop guiding the Suzuki to a Senior TT victory in 2017.

Dunlop will contest Honda machinery in the Superbike class for the first time since 2013, when he won the first Superbike race of the week.

The team switched to Honda machinery for 2023 for its road racing and British Superbike campaigns following Suzuki’s decision last year to end factory support in motorcycle racing.

Michael Dunlop, MD Racing

Michael Dunlop, MD Racing

Photo by: Stephen Davison

“It’s good to get my plans sorted in plenty of time this year,” Dunlop said.

“You only have to look at the other boys to see how important it is to be working with a team you’re familiar with and to be up to speed well before you even get to the TT.

“The pace is so high right now, you’ve got to be right at the top of your game from the get go.

“In truth, preparations for last year were not what they should have been.

“Steve and the boys came in to dig me out of a hole at the last minute but we still managed a good result.

“Before then [in 2019] I was still struggling quite bad with [a wrist] injury, so this year will be the first time in a long while where I’m both fully fit and I’m on a bike I’m set with.

Read Also:

“It’s good, I’m excited for it and I think we can put on a good show.”

Dunlop is expected to once again field his own MD Racing team in the Supersport and Superstock classes at TT 2023.

shares
comments

UK MPs express "grave concerns" over FIA and F1 role in "sportswashing"

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Alex Marquez “had some questions” about himself during Honda MotoGP woes

Alex Marquez “had some questions” about himself during Honda MotoGP woes

MotoGP
Gresini Racing launch

Alex Marquez “had some questions” about himself during Honda MotoGP woes Alex Marquez “had some questions” about himself during Honda MotoGP woes

Honda unveils traditional Repsol MotoGP livery for 2023

Honda unveils traditional Repsol MotoGP livery for 2023

MotoGP
Repsol Honda Team launch

Honda unveils 2023 bike livery Honda unveils traditional Repsol MotoGP livery for 2023

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Should F1 adopt the hockey model? The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Supercars finale claims $51 million benefit

Supercars finale claims $51 million benefit

SUPC Supercars

Supercars finale claims $51 million benefit Supercars finale claims $51 million benefit

Buescher: Vegas a "good test to see where we stack up"

Buescher: Vegas a "good test to see where we stack up"

NAS NASCAR Cup

Buescher: Vegas a "good test to see where we stack up" Buescher: Vegas a "good test to see where we stack up"

How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash

How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash

Formula 1

How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash

Preview: Who needs a big year in IndyCar in 2023?

Preview: Who needs a big year in IndyCar in 2023?

IndyCar

Preview: Who needs a big year in IndyCar in 2023? Preview: Who needs a big year in IndyCar in 2023?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.