Rutter to race Honda MotoGP replica at 2023 Isle of Man TT

Rutter, a seven-time winner at the TT, brought the RCV to the TT in 2019 and enjoyed top 10 success on the Isle of Man and at the North West 200, as well as winning a curtailed Macau Grand Prix on the bike.

The RC213V-S is the road-going version of Honda’s RC213V MotoGP bike, which Rutter will run with Bathams Racing in 2023 having run BMW machinery in the Superbike category last year.

“Riding the RCV at the Northwest 200 and TT in 2019 rates as one of the greatest experiences of my racing career,” Rutter said. “It’s such a special bike, and having it at the Bathams Racing workshop is a constant reminder of that.

“We had a huge response from fans when I raced it before because race fans are aware just how special it is, as well as loving the noise it makes, plus I love riding it.

“This year is a very special year for me and my family because of equalling my dad’s legacy, so it makes sense to dust off the Honda, refresh it, and race it again.

“We're very lucky to be able to do so, plus it's one of the perks of being the team owner I suppose.”

Michael Rutter, Aspire-Ho by Bathams Racing, Honda Photo by: Fabian Werner

This year’s TT will see Michael Rutter surpass his late father Tony Rutter’s tally of race starts on the Isle of Man of 82, having made 80 starts to date.

Rutter’s plans to contest the North West 200 in May hinge on the current crisis that has enveloped Northern Irish road racing being resolved.

Last week it was announced by governing body the MCUI that all road racing and short circuit racing in Northern Ireland had been cancelled for this year due to unsustainable insurance costs.

Organisers for the North West 200 released a statement last Friday saying it had not given up hopes of running the 2023 edition of the event.

And later that day, the MCUI announced it was putting together a rescue package to try and secure the funding to cover insurance costs to save some of the 2023 calendar – including the North West 200.

The Manx Government said last week that the insurance crisis in Northern Ireland would not affect the TT in 2023.