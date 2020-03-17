Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars set to target June return

shares
comments
Supercars set to target June return
By:
Mar 17, 2020, 9:51 PM

Supercars is set to target a return to racing at Winton in June, Motorsport.com has learned.

The series is yet to formally cancel or postpone any of its upcoming standalone rounds, with scheduled events in Tasmania and New Zealand in April, and Perth in May.

The Tasmania event, a little over a fortnight away, became difficult once bans on mass gatherings over 500 people came into effect in Australia, while the New Zealand event has been complicated by self-isolation requirements on both sides of the Tasman.

Perth was considered the first likely round to be unaffected, however, amid an ever-changing coronavirus crisis, Motorsport.com understands Supercars has shifted its focus to Winton on the first weekend of June.

The others will be postponed, with plans to be run later in the season.

Official confirmation is expected today.

Next article
McLaughlin philosophical as IndyCar delay looms

Previous article

McLaughlin philosophical as IndyCar delay looms

Next article

Supercars to run Eseries during suspension

Supercars to run Eseries during suspension
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Winton

Winton

5 Jun - 7 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IMSA

Mazda switches from Joest to Multimatic for remainder of 2020

2
NHRA

Memphis: Rod Fuller final report

3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
Gaming

NASCAR Heat 4 to host $10,000 All-Star Race

5
Formula 1

UK-based F1 teams helping address ventilator shortage

3h

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

Drivers recount 'bizarre' Friday at Albert Park
VASC

Drivers recount 'bizarre' Friday at Albert Park

How to claim ticket refunds for postponed Supercars events
VASC

How to claim ticket refunds for postponed Supercars events

Supercars planning 10 Eseries rounds
VASC

Supercars planning 10 Eseries rounds

New Le Mans date threatens participation of Supercars drivers
LM24

New Le Mans date threatens participation of Supercars drivers

Supercars to ban testing during coronavirus break
VASC

Supercars to ban testing during coronavirus break

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.