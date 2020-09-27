2020 Supercars The Bend Supersprint race results

The DJR Penske driver won the opening two races at Tailem Bend to put himself within point of clinching his third Supercars crown.

Although he couldn't beat Tickford's Cam Waters and complete a weekend sweep, he finished one place ahead of chief title rival Jamie Whincup (Triple Eight Holden), securing enough points to seal the championship.

The 2020 Supercars season will conclude on October 18 with the Bathurst 1000.

