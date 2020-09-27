Supercars
Supercars / The Bend II / Results

2020 Supercars The Bend Supersprint race results

2020 Supercars The Bend Supersprint race results

Scott McLaughin wrapped up the 2020 Supercars title with a double victory in the penultimate round of the season at The Bend.

The DJR Penske driver won the opening two races at Tailem Bend to put himself within point of clinching his third Supercars crown.

Although he couldn't beat Tickford's Cam Waters and complete a weekend sweep, he finished one place ahead of chief title rival Jamie Whincup (Triple Eight Holden), securing enough points to seal the championship.

The 2020 Supercars season will conclude on October 18 with the Bathurst 1000.

The Bend Supersprint - Race 1 results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Ford Mustang GT
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 0.647
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 6.419
4 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 11.301
5 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Holden Commodore ZB 13.015
6 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 13.771
7 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 20.987
8 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 21.855
9 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Ford Mustang GT 22.898
10 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 23.233
11 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 23.566
12 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 26.238
13 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 26.574
14 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 29.331
15 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 29.725
16 9 Australia David Reynolds
Holden Commodore ZB 30.857
17 3 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 32.103
18 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 33.220
19 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 33.479
20 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 43.317
21 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 51.065
22 19 Australia Alex Davison
Holden Commodore ZB 51.630
23 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Ford Mustang GT 51.853
34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 26 Laps
The Bend Supersprint - Race 2 results:

Cla # Driver Car Laps Gap
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Ford Mustang GT 32
2 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Holden Commodore ZB 32 1.127
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 32 1.769
4 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 32 2.816
5 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 32 3.143
6 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 32 3.654
7 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 32 3.986
8 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 32 4.571
9 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Ford Mustang GT 32 5.706
10 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 32 8.955
11 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 32 9.804
12 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 32 10.410
13 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 32 11.415
14 3 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 32 12.246
15 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 32 12.702
16 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 32 15.144
17 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 32 19.960
18 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 32 25.993
19 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 32 1'44.519
12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Ford Mustang GT 21 11 Laps
9 Australia David Reynolds
Holden Commodore ZB 21 11 Laps
35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 4 28 Laps
5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 2 30 Laps
The Bend Supersprint - Race 3 results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT
2 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Ford Mustang GT 3.359
3 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 4.953
4 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 7.360
5 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 7.703
6 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 10.536
7 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 11.347
8 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Ford Mustang GT 11.942
9 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 14.248
10 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 20.733
11 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Holden Commodore ZB 21.264
12 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 21.461
13 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 24.165
14 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 25.074
15 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Ford Mustang GT 27.052
16 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 27.762
17 9 Australia David Reynolds
Holden Commodore ZB 28.579
18 3 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 30.351
19 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 30.633
20 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 32.752
21 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 39.065
22 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 43.577
23 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 47.552
