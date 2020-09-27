2020 Supercars The Bend Supersprint race results
Scott McLaughin wrapped up the 2020 Supercars title with a double victory in the penultimate round of the season at The Bend.
The DJR Penske driver won the opening two races at Tailem Bend to put himself within point of clinching his third Supercars crown.
Although he couldn't beat Tickford's Cam Waters and complete a weekend sweep, he finished one place ahead of chief title rival Jamie Whincup (Triple Eight Holden), securing enough points to seal the championship.
The 2020 Supercars season will conclude on October 18 with the Bathurst 1000.
The Bend Supersprint - Race 1 results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Gap
|1
|17
| Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Mustang GT
|2
|97
| Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0.647
|3
|6
| Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|6.419
|4
|55
| Jack Le Brocq
|Ford Mustang GT
|11.301
|5
|99
| Anton De Pasquale
|Holden Commodore ZB
|13.015
|6
|8
| Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|13.771
|7
|44
| James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|20.987
|8
|18
| Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|21.855
|9
|12
| Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|22.898
|10
|88
| Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|23.233
|11
|25
| Chaz Mostert
|Holden Commodore ZB
|23.566
|12
|20
| Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|26.238
|13
|5
| Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|26.574
|14
|7
| Andre Heimgartner
|Ford Mustang GT
|29.331
|15
|2
| Bryce Fullwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|29.725
|16
|9
| David Reynolds
|Holden Commodore ZB
|30.857
|17
|3
| Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|32.103
|18
|35
| Garry Jacobson
|Holden Commodore ZB
|33.220
|19
|14
| Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|33.479
|20
|22
| Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|43.317
|21
|4
| Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|51.065
|22
|19
| Alex Davison
|Holden Commodore ZB
|51.630
|23
|15
| Rick Kelly
|Ford Mustang GT
|51.853
|34
| Jake Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|26 Laps
The Bend Supersprint - Race 2 results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Gap
|1
|17
| Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Mustang GT
|32
|2
|99
| Anton De Pasquale
|Holden Commodore ZB
|32
|1.127
|3
|6
| Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|32
|1.769
|4
|44
| James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|32
|2.816
|5
|97
| Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|32
|3.143
|6
|8
| Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|32
|3.654
|7
|88
| Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|32
|3.986
|8
|25
| Chaz Mostert
|Holden Commodore ZB
|32
|4.571
|9
|15
| Rick Kelly
|Ford Mustang GT
|32
|5.706
|10
|7
| Andre Heimgartner
|Ford Mustang GT
|32
|8.955
|11
|14
| Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|32
|9.804
|12
|18
| Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|32
|10.410
|13
|55
| Jack Le Brocq
|Ford Mustang GT
|32
|11.415
|14
|3
| Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|32
|12.246
|15
|22
| Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|32
|12.702
|16
|34
| Jake Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|32
|15.144
|17
|4
| Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|32
|19.960
|18
|2
| Bryce Fullwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|32
|25.993
|19
|20
| Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|32
|1'44.519
|12
| Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|21
|11 Laps
|9
| David Reynolds
|Holden Commodore ZB
|21
|11 Laps
|35
| Garry Jacobson
|Holden Commodore ZB
|4
|28 Laps
|5
| Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|2
|30 Laps
The Bend Supersprint - Race 3 results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Gap
|1
|6
| Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|2
|17
| Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Mustang GT
|3.359
|3
|88
| Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|4.953
|4
|8
| Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|7.360
|5
|97
| Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|7.703
|6
|25
| Chaz Mostert
|Holden Commodore ZB
|10.536
|7
|14
| Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|11.347
|8
|12
| Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|11.942
|9
|5
| Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|14.248
|10
|44
| James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|20.733
|11
|99
| Anton De Pasquale
|Holden Commodore ZB
|21.264
|12
|20
| Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|21.461
|13
|2
| Bryce Fullwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|24.165
|14
|7
| Andre Heimgartner
|Ford Mustang GT
|25.074
|15
|15
| Rick Kelly
|Ford Mustang GT
|27.052
|16
|18
| Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|27.762
|17
|9
| David Reynolds
|Holden Commodore ZB
|28.579
|18
|3
| Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|30.351
|19
|55
| Jack Le Brocq
|Ford Mustang GT
|30.633
|20
|34
| Jake Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|32.752
|21
|35
| Garry Jacobson
|Holden Commodore ZB
|39.065
|22
|4
| Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|43.577
|23
|22
| Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|47.552
