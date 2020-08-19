2020 Supercars Darwin SuperSprint session times and preview

The 24-car field will tackle the Darwin circuit for a second weekend running, with another trio of sprint races.

There is, however, one significant difference. This time only the soft compound Dunlop control tyre will be in play.

There will still be a limited allocation, with just 20 tyres on offer from the beginning of Saturday's first qualifying session until the end of Sunday's third and final race.

However that's unlikely to pose a serious problem for drivers based on how low the degradation was during last weekend's Darwin Triple Crown.

Therefore we could see a repeat winner for the first time since the first Sydney Motorsport Park round back in June, when Scott McLaughlin won two of the three races.

While the format is largely the same for this weekend, running times on both the Saturday and the Sunday have been shifted to earlier in the day.

Saturday's schedule is particularly early to help deal with a busy day in Darwin that also includes the Northern Territory general election, and a blockbuster AFL match in the NT capital.

Practice will kick off at 8:55am local time, qualifying at 11:25 local and the race at 1:50pm local.

Sunday's action will start at 10:20am local and be all done before 3:30pm local.

McLaughlin will bring a 101-point series lead into the Darwin SuperSprint over Triple Crown winner Jamie Whincup.

2020 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times

Saturday 22nd August 2020

Rookie Session: 8:50-9:10 AEST (8:20-8:40 local)

Practice 1: 9:25-9:55 AEST (8:55-9:25 local)

Practice 2: 10:35-11:05 AEST (10:05-10:35 local)

Qualifying 1: 11:55-12:05 AEST (11:25-11:35 local)

Qualifying 2: 12:10-12:20 AEST (11:40-11:50 local)

Top 15 Shootout: 12:30-13:00 AEST (12:00-12:30 local)

Race 1: 14:20-15:18 AEST (13:50-14:48 local)

Sunday 23rd August 2020

Qualifying Race 2: 10:50-11:00 AEST (10:20-10:30 local)

Qualifying Race 3: 11:05-11:15 AEST (10:35-10:45 local)

Race 2: 12:30-13:28 AEST (12:00-12:58 local)

Race 3: 14:55-15:53 AEST (14:25-15:23 local)

2020 Supercars Darwin SuperSprint tyre allocation

Each driver will start the weekend with four pre-marked tyres (either compound) and 28 soft compound tyres.

At the end of Practice 2 the four pre-marked tyres and eight of the soft compound tyres need to be returned to Dunlop.

That will leave each driver with 20 soft compound tyres for the remainder of the weekend.

2020 Darwin SuperSprint entry list