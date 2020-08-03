Supercars
Supercars / Hidden Valley / Preview

2020 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview

shares
comments
2020 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview
By:
Aug 3, 2020, 2:42 AM

Supercars kicks off its Hidden Valley double-header this weekend with the 2020 Darwin Triple Crown.

It's been another dramatic build-up to an event for the Aussie series, which needed to broker a deal with Northern Territory health officials after Brisbane, home to the likes of Triple Eight Racing Engineering and star driver Scott McLaughlin, was declared a COVID-19 hot spot.

Successful talks have paved the way for an unprecedented double-header at the Hidden Valley circuit to go ahead, starting with this weekend's Triple Crown.

The polarising mixed compound tyre rules will be retained for the first leg of the Darwin double, however a tweak will mean drivers will be restricted to the hard compound tyre for the three-stage qualifying on Saturday.

Tyre choice will then be open for all three races and Sunday's two qualifying sessions, with just two sets of soft compound Dunlops and three sets of hards available from the end of practice onwards.

The races will be shorter than we've seen since the resumption of the season, too, with each heat just 110 kilometres.

All three will feature a mandatory stop for at least two tyres. Having the hard and soft compound on the car at the same time is not allowed.

McLaughlin heads into the round with a healthy 107-point series lead over Jamie Whincup.

2020 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times

Saturday 8th June 2020

  • 10:10-10:30 – Rookie Session
  • 10:50-11:20 – Practice 1
  • 11:50-12:20 – Practice 2
  • 13:05-13:15 – Qualifying 1
  • 13:20-13:30 – Qualifying 2
  • 13:40-14:20 – Top 15 Shootout
  • 15:30-16:17 – Race 1

Sunday 9th August 2020

  • 11:40-11:50 – Qualifying Race 2
  • 11:55-12:05 – Qualifying Race 3
  • 13:20-14:07 – Race 2
  • 15:30-16:17 – Race 3

2020 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown tyre allocation

Each driver will start the weekend with four pre-marked tyres (either compound), 16 soft compound tyres and 12 hard compound tyres.

At the end of Practice 2 the four pre-marked tyres and eight of the soft compound tyres need to be returned to Dunlop.

That will leave each driver with eight soft tyres and 12 hard tyres for the remainder of the weekend.

2020 Darwin Triple Crown entry list

Num Driver Team Car
2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Mobil 1™ Middy's Racing Holden Commodore ZB
3 Australia Macauley Jones
Team Cooldrive Holden Commodore ZB
4 Australia Jack Smith
SCT Logistics Racing Holden Commodore ZB
5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Truck Assist Tekno Racing Ford Mustang GT
6 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT
7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
NED Racing Ford Mustang GT
8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB
9 Australia David Reynolds
Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB
12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang GT
14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Australia Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB
15 Australia Rick Kelly
Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT
17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Australia DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang GT
18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Irwin Racing Holden Commodore ZB
19 Australia Alex Davison
Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB
20 Australia Scott Pye
Team 18 Holden Commodore ZB
22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB
25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Mobil 1™ Appliances Online Racing Holden Commodore ZB
34 Australia Zane Goddard
Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB
35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB
44 Australia James Courtney
Boost Mobile Racing Ford Mustang GT
55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Australia Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT
88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Commodore ZB
97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Commodore ZB
99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB
View full results

 

