2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

The three-race SuperSprint format will be in play for the weekend, with three 24-lap heats measuring 119 kilometres around the International layout.

Each race will feature a mandatory stop for at least two tyres.

It will be the third time Supercars has run on the 4.95-kilometre layout, ahead of a switch to the shorter West circuit for next week's second leg.

This week's action will see a return of the polarising Top 15 Shootout as part of qualifying for Saturday's opener.

On Sunday the two grids will determined with a pair of 10-minute, back-to-back qualifying sessions.

The soft tyre will be used for the first time at The Bend, with teams limited to five new sets of Dunlops from the end of practice onwards.

There will be two support categories in action, a combined sedans field and a return of the Aussie Tin Tops concept that debuted in Townsville.

Scott McLaughlin heads into the weekend with a 143-point series lead over Jamie Whincup.

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times

Saturday 19th September 2020

Rookie Session: 9:05-9:25 AEST (8:35-8:55 local)

Practice 1: 9:40-10:10 AEST (9:10-9:40 local)

Practice 2: 10:55-11:25 AEST (10:25-10:55 local)

Qualifying 1: 12:40-12:50 AEST (12:10-12:20 local)

Qualifying 2: 13:00-13:10 AEST (12:30-12:40 local)

Top 15 Shootout: 13:20-14:05 AEST (12:50-13:35 local)

Race 1: 15:45-16:48 AEST (15:15-16:48 local)

Sunday 20th September 2020

Qualifying Race 2: 9:50-10:00 AEST (9:20-9:30 local)

Qualifying Race 3: 10:10-10:20 AEST (9:40-9:50 local)

Race 2: 12:25-13:28 AEST (11:55-12:58 local)

Race 3: 14:55-15:58 AEST (14:25-15:38)

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint tyre allocation

Each driver will start the weekend with four pre-marked soft compound tyres and 28 new soft compound tyres.

At the end of Practice 2 the four pre-marked tyres and eight of the new soft compound tyres need to be returned to Dunlop.

That will leave each driver with 20 soft compound tyres for the remainder of the weekend.

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint entry list