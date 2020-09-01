Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Preview

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview

shares
comments
2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview
By:

The second of two Townsville SuperSprint events will take place this weekend to wrap up Supercars' northern swing.

The format will be mostly the same for the second blast around the Townsville streets, with three 110-kilometre races, each requiring a single mandatory stop for at least two tyres.

Saturday's action will feature a three-part qualifying session culminating in a Top 10 Shootout followed by the first of the three races.

On Sunday there will be two rapid-fire 10-minute qualifying sessions, setting the grids for the second and third races.

The same tyre regulations will be in use as well, with teams limited to five new sets of soft-compound Dunlop rubber from the start of Qualifying 1 onwards.

There is a small tweak to the schedule, with Sunday's finale set to finish an hour earlier than it did last weekend.

As for the support categories, the North Queensland Supersprinters return for a second weekend, this time joined by the popular entry-level Hyundai Excel series. A strong field of Excels is expected, with the likes of Super2 stars Will Brown, Brodie Kostecki, Broc Feeney and Angelo Mouzouris among the entries.

This weekend could be pivotal in Townsville specialist Jamie Whincup's title bid. With just four events to go this season, making more in-roads on Scott McLaughlin's 123-point series lead would go a long way to setting up a championship showdown at the Bathurst 1000 next month.

Whincup got the better of his rival last weekend, taking dominant wins in Races 1 and 2 as McLaughlin failed to finish on the podium. The Kiwi did hit back in the finale, but Whincup was able to nurse home his depleted tyre bank for a well-crafted third.

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times

Saturday 5th August 2020

  • Rookie Session: 9:20-9:40 AEST
  • Practice 1: 10:00-10:30 AEST
  • Practice 2: 11:20-11:50 AEST
  • Qualifying 1: 12:45-12:55 AEST
  • Qualifying 2: 13:00-13:10 AEST
  • Top 10 Shootout: 13:20-13:45 AEST
  • Race 1: 15:40-16:48 AEST

Sunday 6th August 2020

  • Qualifying Race 2: 9:40-9:50 AEST
  • Qualifying Race 3: 10:00-10:10 AEST
  • Race 2: 12:05-13:13 AEST
  • Race 3: 14:40-15:48 AEST

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint tyre allocation

Each driver will start the weekend with four pre-marked soft compound tyres and 28 new soft compound tyres.

At the end of Practice 2 the four pre-marked tyres and eight of the new soft compound tyres need to be returned to Dunlop.

That will leave each driver with 20 soft compound tyres for the remainder of the weekend.

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint entry list

Num Driver Team Car
2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Mobil 1™ Middy's Racing Holden Commodore ZB
3 Australia Macauley Jones
Team Cooldrive Holden Commodore ZB
4 Australia Jack Smith
SCT Logistics Racing Holden Commodore ZB
5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Truck Assist Tekno Racing Ford Mustang GT
6 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT
7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
NED Racing Ford Mustang GT
8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB
9 Australia David Reynolds
Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB
12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang GT
14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Australia Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB
15 Australia Rick Kelly
Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT
17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Australia DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang GT
18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Irwin Racing Holden Commodore ZB
19 Australia Alex Davison
Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB
20 Australia Scott Pye
Team 18 Holden Commodore ZB
22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB
25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Mobil 1™ Appliances Online Racing Holden Commodore ZB
34 Australia Zane Goddard
Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB
35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB
44 Australia James Courtney
Boost Mobile Racing Ford Mustang GT
55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Australia Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT
88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Commodore ZB
97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Commodore ZB
99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB
View full results
GRM keen on 2020 Bathurst 1000 wildcard

Previous article

GRM keen on 2020 Bathurst 1000 wildcard
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Spa World Rallycross round delayed again
World Rallycross World Rallycross / Breaking news

Spa World Rallycross round delayed again

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Team Goh withdraws McLaren-backed Super Taikyu entry
Super Taikyu Super Taikyu / Breaking news

Team Goh withdraws McLaren-backed Super Taikyu entry

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

William Byron lands two-year contract extension with HMS
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

William Byron lands two-year contract extension with HMS

Zarco "ready" for factory MotoGP return with Ducati
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco "ready" for factory MotoGP return with Ducati

MotoGP too expensive for us, says Kawasaki
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP too expensive for us, says Kawasaki

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Latest news

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview

GRM keen on 2020 Bathurst 1000 wildcard
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

GRM keen on 2020 Bathurst 1000 wildcard

Drive-by-wire throttle for Gen3 Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Drive-by-wire throttle for Gen3 Supercars

Reynolds riled by Townsville boxing ban
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds riled by Townsville boxing ban

Trending

1
World Rallycross

Spa World Rallycross round delayed again

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
Super Taikyu

Team Goh withdraws McLaren-backed Super Taikyu entry

4
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

5
NASCAR Cup

William Byron lands two-year contract extension with HMS

Latest news

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview

GRM keen on 2020 Bathurst 1000 wildcard
Supercars

GRM keen on 2020 Bathurst 1000 wildcard

Drive-by-wire throttle for Gen3 Supercars
Supercars

Drive-by-wire throttle for Gen3 Supercars

Reynolds riled by Townsville boxing ban
Supercars

Reynolds riled by Townsville boxing ban

Super2 driver Boys gets Bathurst call-up with BJR
Supercars

Super2 driver Boys gets Bathurst call-up with BJR

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.