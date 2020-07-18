2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint and night race results

The DJR Team Penske driver won by over a second from Tickford rival Lee Holdsworth, with Erebus' Anton de Pasquale preventing an all-Mustang lockout by finishing third.

Triple Eight star Shane van Gisbergen led two-thirds of the race after passing McLaughlin on the opening lap, but his soft/hard tyre strategy could only yield a fourth place result.

Supercars Sydney Supersprint - Saturday night race results: