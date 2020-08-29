Supercars
Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Townsville / Results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Jamie Whincup kicked off the Townsville Supercars weekend with a lights-to-flag victory in Race 1 on Saturday, as championship leader Scott McLaughlin finished seventh.

Whincup got a clean start from pole position to lead the field into Turn 1 and was then able to carve a three-second lead, enough to prevent Chaz Mostert from undercutting him when the Walkinshaw Andretti driver pitted on Lap 16.

The Triple Eight Holden driver eventually won the race by a comfortable margin of 6.885s, while Mostert slipped behind the Tickford Holden of Cam Waters in the final laps of the race.

McLaughlin recovered from a difficult qualifying session to take seventh at the flag, his charge aided by by a multi-car collision at Turn 2 on the opening lap.

Supercars Townsville Supersprint: Race 1 results:

Cla # Driver Car Time
1 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 49'02.972
2 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 49'09.858
3 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 49'16.639
4 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Ford Mustang GT 49'23.942
5 9 Australia David Reynolds
Holden Commodore ZB 49'25.687
6 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 49'32.317
7 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Ford Mustang GT 49'35.826
8 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 49'37.634
9 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 49'44.471
10 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Holden Commodore ZB 49'44.547
11 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 49'44.842
12 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 49'45.687
13 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 49'46.730
14 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 49'49.265
15 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 50'05.586
16 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 50'05.861
17 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Ford Mustang GT 49'40.748
18 19 Australia Alex Davison
Holden Commodore ZB 49'54.164
19 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 49'35.397
8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 29'32.283
34 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 47'49.114
7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 33'10.393
14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 30'03.662
3 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'39.062
Townsville Supercars: Whincup wins despite radio dramas

