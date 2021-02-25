2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Supercars will make a rare appearance at the Mountain outside of the Bathurst 1000 to kick off its 2021 season.

It will be the first solo round at Mount Panorama in 25 years, Supercars legend John Bowe clean-sweeping the last sprint round at iconic circuit way back in 1996.

The Mount Panorama 500 will feature two single-driver, 250-kilometre races, each with two compulsory pitstops.

There will also be two Top 10 Shootouts to help determine the grid for each of the races.

A new era in Supercars broadcasting will begin over the weekend, as Network Seven returns as the free-to-air broadcaster alongside Fox Sports.

The Mount Panorama 500 will be one of six rounds shown live across both networks.

The coverage will feature a new bespoke graphics package and a tweaked talent line-up that includes new additions Garth Tander, Charli Robinson, Abbey Gelmi and more.

When is the Supercars Mount Panorama 500?

Friday's action will kick off with a pair of practice sessions, the first of which starts at 12pm AEDT.

On Saturday there is qualifying at 9:05am AEDT followed by a Top 10 Shootout, and then the first 250-kilometre heat at 3pm AEDT.

Sunday's action starts with qualifying at 9:10am AEDT and the second race at 3pm AEDT.

Friday February 26

12:00-13:00 Supercars – Practice 1

16:05-17:05 Supercars – Practice 2

Saturday February 27

9:05-9:25 Supercars – Qualifying

12:10-12:50 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

15:00-16:50 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday February 28

9:10-9:25 Supercars – Qualifying

12:10-12:50 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

15:00-16:50 Supercars – Race 2

How can I watch the Supercars Mount Panorama 500?

Channel: Fox Sports 506, Channel 7

Fox Sports will have live coverage of all three days of the Mount Panorama 500.

Friday's coverage starts before first practice at 11:30am AEDT, on Saturday the telecast starts at 7:25am AEDT and on Sunday at 8:25am AEDT.

Channel 7 will kick off its live coverage right before the Top 10 Shootout on at 12pm AEDT on both days.

Can I stream the Supercars Mount Panorama 500?

Qualifying for the Supercars The Bend SuperSprint can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Foxtel Go is part of a regular Foxtel subscription, while Kayo is a dedicated sports streaming service with subscriptions starting at $25 per month.

The Mount Panorama 500, however, will be part of Kayo's 'freebie' offers this weekend, which means no charge to watch.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' YouTube channel.