2021 Supercars Armor All Sydney SuperNight session times and preview

The second Sydney SuperNight in as many weeks will see the three-heat sprint format in play again, however there are some key differences.

For one the schedule is more compact, the event running over just two packed days of racing.

There is more night racing on the cards as well, with the first and third heats to be held under SMP's multi-million dollar lighting system.

All three 32-lap races require a mandatory stop, with mixed compound tyres rules in force across the weekend.

From the beginning of the first qualifying session each driver will be limited to five sets of soft compound Dunlops and three sets of hard compound Dunlops. And in all three races, both compounds need to be used.

Teams will have to nominate their starting compound in writing to Supercars at least 30 minutes before the start of the race.

The high degradation nature of the SMP surface should see a stark difference between compounds, while safety cars could be a wildcard for those opting to start on the softs.

Another wildcard could be the weather, with rain forecast for both days. The rain could well come in the evening on the Sunday, leaving the tyre rules irrelevant, but potentially creating a wet night racing spectacle.

Speaking of wildcards, both Tickford Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United will field their additional entries for Thomas Randle and Kurt Kostecki respectively for the final time this season.

Anton De Pasquale will head into the weekend as the overwhelming favourite based on his stunning speed last weekend.

The Dick Johnson Racing ace topped all but one session across the weekend, taking home three poles and two wins.

It could have been a clean-sweep had it not been for a poor start to the middle race, which was later compounded by a tyre mix-up that saw him disqualified.

Shane van Gisbergen continues to lead the series handsomely, his margin now 338 points – more than a whole round – over teammate Jamie Whincup.

Will Davison is whole 463 points behind van Gisbergen in third.

There is a maximum of 315 points on offer this weekend.

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperNight session times

All times local (GMT +11)

Saturday November 6

13:20-13:40 NSW Production Touring Cars – Practice 1

13:33-14:25 Supercars – Practice 1

14:45-15:05 NSW Formula Ford – Practice 1

15:20-15:50 Supercars – Practice 2

16:05-16:25 NSW Production Touring Cars – Practice 2

16:35-16:55 NSW Formula Ford – Practice 2

17:10-17:50 Supercars – Qualifying

18:10-18:30 NSW Production Touring Cars – Qualifying

18:40-19:00 NSW Formula Ford – Qualifying

19:45-20:48 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday November 7

13:25-13:45 NSW Formula Ford – Race 1

13:55-14:15 NSW Production Touring Cars – Race 1

14:30-14:40 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

14:50-15:00 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)

15:15-15:35 NSW Formula Ford – Race 2

15:45-16:05 NSW Production Touring Cars – Race 2

16:35-17:38 Supercars – Race 2

17:55-18:15 NSW Formula Ford – Race 3

18:25-18:45 NSW Production Touring Cars – Race 3

19:30-20:33 Supercars – Race 3