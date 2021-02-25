2021 Supercars Mount Panorama 500 session times and preview

Unlike the two-driver Bathurst 1000, the Mount Panorama 500 will feature a pair of 250-kilometre sprints.

The grids for those races will be determined by a 15-minute qualifying session followed by a Top 10 Shootout on each day.

There won't be a repeat champion in Supercars this season, with reigning three-time series winner Scott McLaughlin now racing in IndyCar.

That's left Triple Eight pair Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen as the overwhelming favourites heading into the season, while the likes of Cam Waters (Tickford Racing) and Dick Johnson Racing's new recruit Anton De Pasquale are expected to be in the mix.

DJR, which won the last three titles with McLaughlin, has an all-new line-up for the first season of the post-Penske era, Will Davison joining De Pasquale in the Shell-backed Mustangs.

Other changes include David Reynolds moving to Kelly Grove Racing, Fabian Coulthard and Garry Jacobson heading to Team Sydney, and Erebus fielding an all-rookie line-up of Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki.

Tickford has slimmed back from three cars to four, Lee Holdsworth missing out as Waters, Jack Le Brocq and James Courtney kept their seats.

The new Blanchard Racing Team, which will field a Mustang for Tim Slade, will share a pit boom with Tickford on race weekends.

Brad Jones Racing, Team 18 and Walkinshaw Andretti United will carry unchanged line-ups into the new season.

2021 Supercars Mount Panorama 500 session times

All times local (GMT +11)

Friday February 26

7:20-7:40 Aussie Racing Cars – Practice 1

7:50-8:10 Touring Car Masters – Practice 1

8:20-8:40 Toyota 86 Racing Series – Practice 1

8:55-9:35 Super2/Super3 – Practice 1

9:50-10:10 Aussie Racing Cars – Qualifying

10:20-10:40 Touring Car Masters – Qualifying

12:00-13:00 Supercars – Practice 1

13:35-13:55 Toyota 86 Racing Series – Practice 2

14:05-14:25 Touring Car Masters – Trophy Race

14:35-14:55 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 1

15:10-15:50 Super2/Super3 – Practice 2

16:05-17:05 Supercars – Practice 2

Saturday February 27

7:25-7:45 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 2

7:55-8:15 Toyota 86 Racing Series – Qualifying

8:30-8:50 Super2/Super3 – Qualifying

9:05-9:25 Supercars – Qualifying

9:55-10:15 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 3

10:30-10:50 Touring Car Masters – Race 1

12:10-12:50 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

13:05-13:25 Toyota 86 Racing Series – Race 1

13:40-14:10 Super2/Super3 – Race 1

15:00-16:50 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday February 28

7:30-7:50 Toyota 86 Racing Series – Race 2

8:05-8:25 Touring Car Masters – Race 2

8:40-8:55 Super2/Super3 – Qualifying

9:10-9:25 Supercars – Qualifying

10:00-10:20 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 4

10:30-10:50 Toyota 86 Racing Series – Race 3

12:10-12:50 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

13:05-13:25 Touring Car Masters – Race 3

13:40-14:10 Super2/Super3 – Race 2

15:00-16:50 Supercars – Race 2