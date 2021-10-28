Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Sydney News

2021 Supercars Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight session times and preview

By:

After a three-month lay-off, the 2021 Supercars season roars back into life this weekend with the first of four consecutive rounds at Sydney Motorsport Park.

2021 Supercars Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight session times and preview

Three of those will run under the Sydney SuperNight banner as Supercars looks to make use of SMP's multi-million dollar lighting system.

The first of those SuperNights will kick off the quadruple-header this weekend.

Official track action, the first since the season was ground to a halt by COVID-19 outbreaks in Sydney and Melbourne back in July, will start with practice on Friday.

The points will then be split across three 125-kilometre heats, the first of which will take place under lights on Saturday night. The grid for that race will be set by two-part qualifying, a regular 15-minute session followed by a Top 10 Shootout.

Sunday's two sprint races will take place during the day, those grids set by back-to-back, 10-minute regular qualifying sessions.

Drivers will be limited on tyres for competitive sessions, with just five sets of the Dunlop soft compound control rubber at their disposal from the start of Saturday's first qualifying session.

Each race will feature a mandatory stop for at least two tyres.

SMP is known for its high degradation, similar limits on tyres last year throwing up some less-than-usual results such as two wins for Nick Percat and a maiden win for Jack Le Brocq.

The field will have its work cut out running down Shane van Gisbergen this year, though, the Kiwi having enjoyed a stunning run of form before the series went into hiatus.

He heads to Sydney sporting an impressive 276-point lead over Triple Eight teammate Jamie Whincup, while Tickford's Cam Waters is more than a full round adrift with a 412-point deficit.

There is a maximum of 315 points on offer this weekend.

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperNight session times

All times local (GMT +11)

Friday October 29

13:30-13:50 NSW Supersports – Practice 1
14:05-14:25 NSW Sports Sedans – Practice 1
14:35-14:55 V8 SuperUtes – Practice 1
15:05-15:25 Toyota 86s – Practice 1
15:50-16:20 Supercars – Practice 1
16:35-16:55 NSW Supersports – Practice 2
17:10-17:30 NSW Sports Sedans – Practice 2
17:40-18:00 V8 SuperUtes – Practice 2
18:10-18:30 NSW Supersports – Qualifying
18:40-19:00 Toyota 86s – Practice 2
19:30-20:00 Supercars – Practice 2

Saturday October 30

13:00-13:20 NSW Supersports – Race 1
13:30-15:50 NSW Sports Sedans – Qualifying
14:00-14:20 V8 SuperUtes – Qualifying
14:30-14:50 Toyota 86s – Qualifying
15:00-15:20 NSW Supersports – Race 2
15:35-15:50 Supercars – Qualifying
16:05-16:25 NSW Sports Sedans – Race 1
16:40-17:20 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
17:35-17:55 V8 SuperUtes – Race 1
18:05-18:25 Toyota 86s – Race 1
19:10 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday October 31

09:50-10:10 NSW Sports Sedans – Race 2
10:30-10:40 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)
10:50-11:00 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)
11:15-11:35 V8 SuperUtes – Race 2
11:50-12:15 Toyota 86s – Race 2
12:45 Supercars – Race 2
13:55-14:15 NSW Supersports – Race 3
14:25-14:45 NSW Sports Sedans – Race 3
14:55-15:15 V8 SuperUtes – Race 3
15:25-15:45 Toyota 86s – Race 3
16:25 Supercars – Race 22

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars' Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars' Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
