2021 The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The circuit, located an hour out of Adelaide, will host a trio of 24-lap sprint races, each requiring a mandatory stop for tyres, across the weekend.

It will be all eyes on the Ford teams this weekend as they look to snap a 223-day losing streak for the Blue Oval.

The good news is that the last win for a Ford came at The Bend last year when Cam Waters broke through for his maiden sprint race victory.

The circuit has generally been a happy hunting ground for the Mustangs, which have taken seven of the 10 wins on offer since Supercars first visited in 2018.

The standard SuperSprint format is back in play this weekend with three-part qualifying and one race on Saturday and two all-in qualifying sessions and two races on Sunday.

There are two wildcards in the field as well, Thomas Randle (Tickford Racing) and Kurt Kostecki (Walkinshaw Andretti United) joining the 24 regulars.

Shane van Gisbergen heads into the weekend holding a healthy 139-point series lead over teammate Jamie Whincup.

When is the Supercars The Bend SuperSprint?

The Bend SuperSprint will run over three days although only two of them will feature Supercars on-track.

Friday's running is exclusively practice and qualifying sessions for the support categories.

On Saturday there are two-half practice sessions for Supercars at 8:45am ACST and 10:45am ACST before qualifying starts at 12:50pm.

The first of the three races then kicks off at 4:05pm ACST.

It's straight into qualifying on Sunday with back-to-back sessions starting at 09:10am ACST followed by races at 12:30pm ACST and 3:40pm ACST.

Saturday May 8

08:45-09:15 Supercars – Practice 1

10:45-11:15 Supercars – Practice 2

12:50-13:30 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 1)

16:05-17:10 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday May 9

09:10-09:20 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

09:30-09:40 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)

12:30-13:35 Supercars – Race 2

15:40-16:45 Supercars – Race 3

How can I watch the Supercars The Bend SuperSprint?

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports will have live coverage of both days of The Bend SuperSprint starting at 8:30am ACST on Saturday and 8:00am ACST on Sunday.

Can I stream the Supercars The Bend SuperSprint?

The Supercars The Bend SuperSprint can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.