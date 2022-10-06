2022 Supercars Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Listen to this article

It's a bumper field for the 2022 running of the Great Race, with the 25 regulars joined by wildcard entries from Triple Eight, Erebus Motorsport and Matt Chahda Motorsport.

Runaway series leader Shane van Gisbergen will head to Mount Panorama as the outright favourite paired with four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander.

However reigning Bathurst champion Chaz Mostert may have something to say about that, the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver this year paired with the experienced Fabian Coulthard.

The two Dick Johnson Racing cars, as well as the lead Tickford entry of Cam Waters and James Moffat, are also among the contenders for Great Race glory.

Track action will take place across four days, Supercars staging the first of six practice sessions on Thursday morning.

The on-air broadcast team will feature the likes of Mark Beretta, Mel McLaughlin, Jack Perkins, Brad Hodge, Emma Freedman and Chris Stubbs.

When is the Bathurst 1000?

The first of six Supercars practice sessions kicks off at 11am AEDT on Thursday followed by a second practice at 3:55pm AEDT.

On Friday there are two more practice sessions at 10:10am AEDT and 1pm AEDT before grid positions 11-28 are settled by a 40-minute qualifying session that starts at 4:15pm AEDT.

Practice continues on Saturday with sessions at 10:20am AEDT and 1pm AEDT before pole position, and the remainder of the first five rows of the grid, are determined by the famous Top 10 Shootout starting at 5:05pm AEDT.

There is a brief warm-up at 8am AEDT on Sunday ahead of the 2022 running of the Bathurst 1000 which starts at 11:15am AEDT.

Thursday October 6

11:00-12:00 Supercars – Practice 1 (all drivers)

15:55-16:55 Supercars – Practice 2 (co-drivers)

Friday October 7

10:10-11:10 Supercars – Practice 3 (all drivers)

13:00-14:00 Supercars – Practice 4 (all drivers)

16:15-16:55 Supercars – Qualifying

Saturday October 8

10:20-11:20 Supercars – Practice 5 (co-drivers)

13:00-14:00 Supercars – Practice 6 (all drivers)

17:05-17:50 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

Sunday October 9

8:00-8:20 Supercars – Warm Up

11:15 Supercars – Bathurst 1000

How can I watch the Bathurst 1000?

Channel: Fox Sports 506, Channel 7

Primary broadcaster Fox Sports and free-to-air partner the Seven Network will share live TV coverage of the 2022 Bathurst 1000.

On Thursday the coverage will be limited to Fox Sports with the broadcast kicking off at 7:25am AEDT.

On Friday the Fox Sports coverage starts at 7:45am AEDT and the Seven coverage starts at 10am AEDT.

On Saturday the Fox Sports coverage starts at 8:10am AEDT and the Seven coverage starts at 10am AEDT.

On Sunday the Fox Sports coverage starts at 7:15am AEDT and the Seven coverage starts at 7:30am AEDT.

Can I stream the Bathurst 1000?

The Bathurst 1000 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

It will also be available on free streaming service 7Plus.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.