Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Supercars targeting American F1 race Next / Bathurst 1000: Tander leads rapid second practice
Supercars / Bathurst Preview

2022 Supercars Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The jewel in the Supercars crown takes place this weekend as 28 cars battle it out for Bathurst 1000 glory.

2022 Supercars Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Listen to this article

It's a bumper field for the 2022 running of the Great Race, with the 25 regulars joined by wildcard entries from Triple Eight, Erebus Motorsport and Matt Chahda Motorsport.

Runaway series leader Shane van Gisbergen will head to Mount Panorama as the outright favourite paired with four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander.

However reigning Bathurst champion Chaz Mostert may have something to say about that, the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver this year paired with the experienced Fabian Coulthard.

The two Dick Johnson Racing cars, as well as the lead Tickford entry of Cam Waters and James Moffat, are also among the contenders for Great Race glory.

Track action will take place across four days, Supercars staging the first of six practice sessions on Thursday morning.

The on-air broadcast team will feature the likes of Mark Beretta, Mel McLaughlin, Jack Perkins, Brad Hodge, Emma Freedman and Chris Stubbs.

When is the Bathurst 1000?

The first of six Supercars practice sessions kicks off at 11am AEDT on Thursday followed by a second practice at 3:55pm AEDT.

On Friday there are two more practice sessions at 10:10am AEDT and 1pm AEDT before grid positions 11-28 are settled by a 40-minute qualifying session that starts at 4:15pm AEDT.

Practice continues on Saturday with sessions at 10:20am AEDT and 1pm AEDT before pole position, and the remainder of the first five rows of the grid, are determined by the famous Top 10 Shootout starting at 5:05pm AEDT.

There is a brief warm-up at 8am AEDT on Sunday ahead of the 2022 running of the Bathurst 1000 which starts at 11:15am AEDT.

Thursday October 6

  • 11:00-12:00 Supercars – Practice 1 (all drivers)
  • 15:55-16:55 Supercars – Practice 2 (co-drivers)

Friday October 7

  • 10:10-11:10 Supercars – Practice 3 (all drivers)
  • 13:00-14:00 Supercars – Practice 4 (all drivers)
  • 16:15-16:55 Supercars – Qualifying

Saturday October 8

  • 10:20-11:20 Supercars – Practice 5 (co-drivers)
  • 13:00-14:00 Supercars – Practice 6 (all drivers)
  • 17:05-17:50 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

Sunday October 9

  • 8:00-8:20 Supercars – Warm Up
  • 11:15 Supercars – Bathurst 1000

How can I watch the Bathurst 1000?

  • Channel: Fox Sports 506, Channel 7

Primary broadcaster Fox Sports and free-to-air partner the Seven Network will share live TV coverage of the 2022 Bathurst 1000.

On Thursday the coverage will be limited to Fox Sports with the broadcast kicking off at 7:25am AEDT.

On Friday the Fox Sports coverage starts at 7:45am AEDT and the Seven coverage starts at 10am AEDT.

On Saturday the Fox Sports coverage starts at 8:10am AEDT and the Seven coverage starts at 10am AEDT.

On Sunday the Fox Sports coverage starts at 7:15am AEDT and the Seven coverage starts at 7:30am AEDT.

Can I stream the Bathurst 1000?

The Bathurst 1000 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

It will also be available on free streaming service 7Plus.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.

shares
comments
Supercars targeting American F1 race
Previous article

Supercars targeting American F1 race

Next article

Bathurst 1000: Tander leads rapid second practice

Bathurst 1000: Tander leads rapid second practice

Latest news

Tyre batch questions raised at Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

Tyre batch questions raised at Bathurst 1000

Questions over batches of the Dunlop control tyre have emerged at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Bathurst 1000: Davison fastest in third practice
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Davison fastest in third practice

Will Davison led the way in a dry third practice session ahead of the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000.

Ferrucci eager to be leader, Foyt aims for consistency
IndyCar IndyCar

Ferrucci eager to be leader, Foyt aims for consistency

AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet team president Larry Foyt and newest hire Santino Ferrucci appear to be sympatico about what they seek from their partnership in 2023.

William Byron points penalty rescinded by appeals panel
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

William Byron points penalty rescinded by appeals panel

A National Motorsports Appeals Panel on Thursday amended NASCAR’s penalty to Cup Series driver William Byron.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.