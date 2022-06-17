2022 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Listen to this article

For the first time the Triple Crown will be formally recognised as an Indigenous Round with all teams required to run a First Nations-inspired livery.

Teams have been busy unveiling a spectacular array of liveries showcasing Indigenous artists over recent weeks.

The Triple Crown marks a return to three-day running for Supercars with a pair of half-hour practice sessions on Friday.

On Saturday the field will take part in a three-part qualifying session, culminating in a Top 10 Shootout, to set the grid for the first of three 110-kilometre sprint races.

On Sunday morning two all-in, back-to-back qualifying sessions will set the grids for the two remaining two races.

Each race will feature a single compulsory pitstop for at least two tyres.

Those tyres will be the Dunlop super soft which has prompted some tweaks to the tyre regulations. The minimum pressure has been raised from 17 psi to 20 psi while baking tyres in the sun, to boost temperature and pressure, has been outlawed.

The aim is to force teams to actually run 20 psi in the tyres, rather than be able to bleed back to a lower real pressure, which should promote degradation.

Shane van Gisbergen will arrive in Darwin as the comfortable points leader, although he could spend the weekend battling jet lag after racing at Le Mans last weekend.

When is the Darwin Triple Crown

The Supercars action starts on Friday with the first of two practice sessions at 10:50pm ACST on Friday followed by a second session at 2:05pm ACST.

On Saturday the grid for the opening race will be set by three-part qualifying, with two segments to determine the fastest 10 drivers, followed by a Top 10 Shootout.

That kicks off at 11:45am ACST while the first race will then take place at 3:25pm ACST.

Sunday's grids will be set by two qualifying sessions at 8:35am ACST and 8:50am ACST before two races at 11:55pm ACST and 3:25pm ACST.

Friday June 17

10:50-11:20 Supercars – Practice 1

14:05-14:35 Supercars – Practice 2

Saturday June 18

11:45-11:55 Supercars – Qualifying (Part 1)

12:00-12:10 Supercars – Qualifying (Part 2)

12:20-12:50 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

15:25-16:25 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday June 19

8:35-8:45 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

8:50-9:00 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)

11:55-12:55 Supercars – Race 2

15:25-16:25 Supercars – Race 3

How can I watch the Darwin Triple Crown?

Channel: Fox Sports 506, Channel 7

Live coverage of the Darwin Triple Crown will be carried on both primary broadcaster Fox Sports and the free-to-air partner Channel 7.

Friday's action will be limited to Fox Sports with coverage kicking off at 10:30am ACST.

On Saturday the Fox Sports coverage kicks off at 8:10am ACST while the Channel 7 coverage starts right before qualifying at 11:30pm ACST.

On Sunday the telecast starts at 7:30am ACST on Fox Sports and 11:30am ACST on Channel 7.

Can I stream the Darwin Triple Crown?

The Darwin Triple Crown will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

The free-to-air coverage will also be available via streaming app 7plus.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.