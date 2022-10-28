2022 Supercars Gold Coast 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Listen to this article

Following a two-year break due to the pandemic, the V8-powered touring cars will once again brush up against the Gold Coast walls and take flight over the spectacular beach chicane.

The event will take place across 500 kilometres split into two 250-kilometre heats. While that is less distance than the pre-pandemic 600-kilometre format, it is now a single-driver event, which means it will be more challenging than ever for the drivers.

There is three days of track action with practice kicking off on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will then each feature a qualifying session, a Top 10 Shootout and a 250-kilometre race.

Shane van Gisbergen is poised to seal the 2022 Supercars crown this weekend, the Kiwi holding a 567-point lead over Cam Waters.

If that lead is over 450 points come Saturday evening, van Gisbergen will win a second consecutive title and third in total.

He has already won a record 19 races this season, including the recent Bathurst 1000 alongside Garth Tander.

When is the Gold Coast 500?

The first of two Supercars practice sessions kicks off at 12:35pm AEST on Friday followed by a second session at 3:15pm AEST.

Grid positions 11-25 will then be determined by a 20-minute qualifying session a 11:25am AEST before the first five rows will be settled by a Top 10 Shootout at 1:05pm AEST.

The first 250-kilometre race will then start at 3:45pm AEST.

On Sunday qualifying is at 9:55am AEST, the Top 10 Shootout at 11:35am AEST and the race at 2:15pm AEST.

Friday October 28

12:35-13:05 Supercars – Practice 1

15:15-15:45 Supercars – Practice 2

Saturday October 29

11:25-11:45 Supercars – Qualifying

13:05-13:30 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

15:45-17:48 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday October 30

9:55-10:15 Supercars – Qualifying

11:35-12:00 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

14:15-16:18 Supercars – Race 2

How can I watch the Gold Coast 500?

Channel: Fox Sports 506, 7mate, Channel 7

Primary broadcaster Fox Sports and free-to-air partner the Seven Network will share live TV coverage of the 2022 Gold Coast 500.

On Friday the coverage will be limited to Fox Sports with the broadcast kicking off at 11:30am AEST.

On Saturday the Fox Sports coverage starts at 9:15am AEST while the FTA coverage starts on 7mate at 1pm AEST.

On Sunday the Fox Sports coverage starts at 8am AEST while the FTA coverage switches to the main Seven channel, starting at 11:30am AEST.

Can I stream the Gold Coast 500?

The Gold Coast 500 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

It will also be available on free streaming service 7Plus.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.