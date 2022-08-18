2022 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Listen to this article

The suburban Melbourne circuit will play host to three 110-kilometre sprint races with the running spread across three days.

Friday will feature two practice sessions, one for the primary drivers and another dedicated to Bathurst 1000 co-drivers.

That will mark the only official co-driver session before the Great Race weekend kicks off in early October.

On Saturday there is a third practice session ahead of a three-part qualifying session that will see the first five rows for Race 1 determined by a Top 10 Shootout.

That opening race will the be held on Saturday evening.

On Sunday there are two 10-minute qualifying sessions to set the grids for the remaining two sprint races.

The tyre bank will be limited to five sets of the Dunlop super soft from the beginning of Saturday qualifying onwards.

Shane van Gisbergen heads into the weekend as the overwhelming favourite, given his Triple Eight squad has won the last seven races at Sandown.

The Kiwi holds a whopping 393-point series lead over Cam Waters which means he could sit out a round and still head the standings.

When is the Sandown SuperSprint?

The Supercars action kicks off on Friday with the first of two practice sessions at 1:10pm AEST followed by the co-driver sessions at 3:20pm AEST.

On Saturday there is a practice session at 10:20am AEST before qualifying kicks off at 12:50pm AEST. Race 1 then starts at 4:45pm AEST.

On Sunday the back-to-back qualifying sessions start at 10:40am AEST, followed by races at 1:05pm AEST and 4:20pm AEST.

Friday August 19

12:05-12:25 Supercars – Gen3 track time

13:10-13:40 Supercars – Practice 1

15:20-15:50 Supercars – Practice 2 (co-drivers only)

16:05-16:45 Supercars – Gen3 track time

Saturday August 20

10:20-10:50 Supercars – Practice 3

10:50-11:00 Supercars – Gen3 track time

12:50-13:00 Supercars – Qualifying (Part 1)

13:05-13:15 Supercars – Qualifying (Part 2)

13:20-13:45 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

13:50-14:05 Supercars – Gen3 track time

16:45-17:43 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday August 21

10:40-10:50 Supercars – Gen3 track time

10:55-11:05 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

11:10-11:20 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)

13:05-14:03 Supercars – Race 2

14:05-14:15 Supercars – Gen3 track time

16:20-17:18 Supercars – Race 3

How can I watch the Sandown SuperSprint?

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Live coverage of the Sandown SuperSprint will be carried by primary broadcaster Fox Sports.

On Friday the coverage starts at 1pm AEST, on Saturday at 8:30am AEST and on Sunday at 9:15am AEST.

Can I stream the Sandown SuperSprint?

The Sandown SuperSprint will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.