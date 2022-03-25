2022 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview

Listen to this article

The compact Symmons Plains layout will greet the 25-car Supercars field with a significantly different challenge to Sydney Motorsport Park, which opened the season earlier this month.

Gone are SMP's long, sweeping corners, with Symmons all about two long straights and the tightest hairpin in Australia.

But while the two circuits are remarkably different, it's the SMP race winners that head into the Symmons weekend as favourites.

The standout favourite has to be reigning champion Shane van Gisbergen, based purely on Triple Eight's remarkable form at the Launceston circuit over the years.

The Triple Eight squad has won 13 of the 17 races held a Symmons Plains since 2014, putting van Gisbergen in the box seat to lead the way this weekend.

However there's no guarantee that he'll have everything his own way. Series leader Chaz Mostert was a winner at Symmons last year for Walkinshaw Andretti United, and the squad looks to have made plenty of gains since then.

Other potential contenders include Tickford's Cam Waters, who enjoyed solid one-lap pace in Tasmania last year but struggled across a race distance.

Anton De Pasquale, meanwhile, heads to Tassie just 12 points off the series lead and a was a podium finisher at Symmons last year, although the circuit isn't traditionally known as a strong one for Dick Johnson Racing.

The SuperSprint format will be used for the first time this year on the weekend.

Running is restricted to two days, starting with a pair of practice sessions on Saturday. They are followed by a three-part, knockout qualifying session to determine the grid for Saturday's first 44-lap race.

On Sunday there will be a pair of 12-minute qualifying sessions to determine the grids for two more 44-lap heats.

Each of the three races will feature a single compulsory tyre stop for at least two new tyres.

The new Dunlop super soft will be the sole compound in use, with each driver starting out the weekend with eight sets (one pre-marked, two event-marked).

At the end of practice the pre-marked and two sets of event-marked tyres will be handed back, leaving them with five sets to get through the three qualifying sessions and three races.

2022 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times

All times local (GMT +11)

Friday March 25

13:20-13:40 Tassie Tin Tops – Practice

13:50-14:10 Aussie Racing Cars – Practice

14:20-14:40 SuperUtes – Practice

14:50-15:10 Tassie Tin Tops – Qualifying

15:20-15:40 Aussie Racing Cars – Qualifying

15:50-16:05 SuperUtes – Qualifying

Saturday March 26

10:15-10:45 Supercars – Practice 1

11:00-11:15 Tassie Tin Tops – Race 1

11:25-11:45 SuperUtes – Race 1

12:00-12:30 Supercars – Practice 2

12:45-13:05 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 1

13:30-13:45 Tassie Tin Tops – Race 2

14:05-14:17 Supercars – Qualifying Part 1

14:22-14:32 Supercars – Qualifying Part 2

14:37-14:47 Supercars – Qualifying Part 3

15:00-15:25 SuperUtes – Race 2

15:50-16:10 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 2

16:55-17:43 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday March 27

09:35-09:50 Tassie Tin Tops – Race 3

10:00-10:20 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 3

10:35-10:47 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

10:57-11:09 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)

11:25-11:45 SuperUtes – Race 3

12:10-12:25 Tassie Tin Tops – Race 4

13:00-13:48 Supercars – Race 2

14:10-14:30 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 4

14:55-15:15 SuperUtes – Race 4

15:55-16:43 Supercars – Race 3