Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Robotham joins Bathurst 1000 wildcard tilt Next / Mostert paired with Coulthard for Bathurst 1000
Supercars / The Bend Preview

2022 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

The 2022 Supercars season continues this weekend with the category's annual visit to The Bend Motorsport Park.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
2022 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
Listen to this article

The newest circuit on the Supercars calendar will play host to three races across two days in the South Australian countryside.

The action kicks off with a pair of half-hour practice sessions on Saturday morning, followed by the return of three-part qualifying system to determine the grid for the opening 120-kilometre race.

Two back-to-back, all-in qualifying sessions will the determine the grids for the remaining two 120-kilometre heats on the Sunday.

Drivers will have access to five new sets of the soft compound Dunlop control tyre from the beginning of Saturday qualifying onwards, with each race featuring a mandatory stop for at least two tyres.

As for the pre-event form, the leading Ford teams arrive in Tailem Bend as the favourites based on recent history.

Since the Mustang debuted in 2019 it's been 10 wins from 11 races for the Blue Oval, including last year when then Grove Racing driver Andre Heimgartner took his first Supercars race win.

The Mustang form could open the door for the likes of Dick Johnson Racing pair Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison to close the gap to runaway series leader Shane van Gisbergen, a two-time winner last time out in Townsville.

Tickford's Cam Waters is also likely to be in the game, while Grove Racing spearhead David Reynolds could look to build on the team's The Bend form last year and snag a first win since leaving Erebus.

While the circuit hasn't been the happiest hunting ground for the Holden teams in recent seasons, van Gisbergen and his Triple Eight team may be be buoyed by a recent rookie test at the circuit for Broc Feeney.

T8 did the same before the Winton round which led to van Gisbergen taking a rare race win at the home test track for the Melbourne teams.

Heimgartner, now driving for Brad Jones Racing, could look to add to his wins tally too, particularly given the purple patch in form BJR is currently experiencing.

There are two wildcards in the field this weekend, Tickford's Zak Best and Image Racing's Jordan Boys joining the 25 regulars.

The focus won't just be on the current hardware this weekend, with significant running for the Gen3 prototypes as Supercars looks to sign off on the control oil system.

The Camaro and Mustang will have an hour of dedicated running on Friday before continuing with a full test day on Monday.

2022 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times

All times local (GMT+9:30)

Friday July 29

8:40-9:00 Historic Touring Cars – Practice 1
9:10-9:30 Sports Sedans – Practice 1
9:40-10:00 V8 SuperUtes – Practice
10:10-10:30 Aussie Racing Cars – Practice
10:50-11:15 Carrera Cup – Practice 1
11:25-11:45 Historic Touring Cars – Practice 2
11:55-12:15 Sports Sedans – Practice 2
12:25-12:40 V8 SuperUtes – Qualifying
13:25-13:50 Carrera Cup – Practice 2
14:00-14:20 Historic Touring Cars – Qualifying
14:30-14:50 Sports Sedans – Qualifying
15:00-16:00 Supercars – Gen3 track time

Saturday July 30

7:35-7:55 Historic Touring Cars – Race 1
8:05-8:25 Sports Sedans – Race 1
8:35-8:55 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 1
9:10-9:30 V8 SuperUtes – Race 1
9:45-10:15 Supercars – Practice 1
10:30-10:50 Carrera Cup – Qualifying
11:00-11:20 Historic Touring Cars – Race 2
11:35-12:05 Supercars – Practice 2
12:25-12:45 Sports Sedans – Race 2
12:55-13:15 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 2
13:30-13:40 Supercars – Qualifying Part 1
13:45-13:55 Supercars – Qualifying Part 2
14:00-14:10 Supercars – Qualifying Part 3
14:30-14:55 V8 SuperUtes – Race 2
15:05-15:30 Carrera Cup – Race 1
16:15-17:18 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday July 31

8:00-8:20 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 3
8:30-8:50 V8 SuperUtes – Race 3
9:00-9:20 Historic Touring Cars – Race 3
9:35-9:45 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)
9:55-10:05 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)
10:20-11:00 Carrera Cup – Race 2
11:10-11:30 Sports Sedan – Race 3
11:40-12:00 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 4
12:30-13:33 Supercars – Race 2
13:55-14:15 V8 SuperUtes – Race 4
14:25-14:50 Carrera Cup – Race 3
15:40-16:43 Supercars – Race 3

shares
comments
Robotham joins Bathurst 1000 wildcard tilt
Previous article

Robotham joins Bathurst 1000 wildcard tilt
Next article

Mostert paired with Coulthard for Bathurst 1000

Mostert paired with Coulthard for Bathurst 1000
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
The Bend wants future WEC round Monza
WEC

The Bend wants future WEC round

The Bend Supercars: Feeney tops opening practice The Bend
Supercars

The Bend Supercars: Feeney tops opening practice

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

The Bend Supercars: Feeney tops opening practice
Supercars Supercars

The Bend Supercars: Feeney tops opening practice

Broc Feeney led Shane van Gisbergen in the opening Supercars practice at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Boost announces Supercars exit
Supercars Supercars

Boost announces Supercars exit

Boost Mobile boss Peter Adderton says his company will withdraw its Supercars backing at the end of the current season.

2022 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2022 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Supercars heads to The Bend Motorsport Park this weekend for the eighth round of the 2022 season.

Waters: "Now or never" in Supercars title fight
Supercars Supercars

Waters: "Now or never" in Supercars title fight

Cam Waters says it's critical that takes points off Supercars series leader Shane van Gisbergen at The Bend this weekend if he wants to keep the title fight alive.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.