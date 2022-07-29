2022 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Listen to this article

The rural South Australian circuit will host three 120-kilometre sprint races across two days of Supercars running.

An action-packed Saturday will feature two practice sessions followed by a three-part qualifying session to set the grid for the opening heat.

That opening race will then take place on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will feature two all-in qualifying sessions followed by the second and third races.

Each of the races will feature a single mandatory stop for at least two tyres, with the Dunlop soft control rubber the sole compound on offer.

The tyre bank will be limited to five sets from the beginning of Saturday qualifying onwards.

Shane van Gisbergen heads into the round with a 274-point series lead, although could face stiff opposition from the Ford teams this weekend.

Mustangs have won 10 of the last 11 races on the fast, flowing Bend layout, which could open the door for the likes of Dick Johnson Racing pair Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale and Tickford's Cam Waters.

When is the The Bend SuperSprint?

The Supercars action starts on Saturday with the first of two practice sessions at 9:45am ACST followed by a second session at 11:35am ACST.

Qualifying then kicks off at 1:30pm ACST followed by the first 120-kilometre race at 4:15pm ACST.

On Sunday the back-to-back qualifying sessions starts at 9:35am ACST, followed by races at 12:30pm ACST and 3:40pm ACST.

Saturday July 30

9:45-10:15 Supercars – Practice 1

11:35-12:05 Supercars – Practice 2

13:30-13:40 Supercars – Qualifying Part 1

13:45-13:55 Supercars – Qualifying Part 2

14:00-14:10 Supercars – Qualifying Part 3

16:15-17:18 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday July 31

9:35-9:45 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

9:55-10:05 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)

12:30-13:33 Supercars – Race 2

15:40-16:43 Supercars – Race 3

How can I watch the The Bend SuperSprint?

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Live coverage of the The Bend SuperSprint will be carried by primary broadcaster Fox Sports.

On both days the coverage will kick off at 8am ACST.

Can I stream The Bend SuperSprint?

The Bend SuperSprint will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.