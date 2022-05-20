Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Winton Motor Raceway Preview

2022 Supercars Winton SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Winton Motor Raceway will host the fifth round of the 2022 Supercars season this weekend.

2022 Supercars Winton SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Listen to this article

This will be the first time Winton has hosted Supercars since the pandemic began, COVID-19 having put paid to plans to race there in 2020 and 2021.

Supercars running will be restricted to two days with two practice sessions, three qualifying sessions and three 110-kilometre races across Saturday and Sunday.

Practice kicks off on Saturday morning with a pair of half-hour sessions before three-part qualifying sets the grid for Saturday afternoon's opening race.

Two all-in qualifying sessions on Sunday will then set the grid for the second and third heart races in the afternoon.

The super soft control Dunlop will be the sole compound in use for the weekend with each drivers limited to five sets from the beginning of Saturday qualifying onwards.

Each race will feature a single compulsory pitstop for at least two tyres.

The Victorian teams will be on home soil, most of them having elected to test at Winton last week in preparation.

The test was particularly important for Walkinshaw Andretti United, which had a shocker last time out in Perth. Just a fortnight after Chaz Mostert won two races at Albert Park, the team sunk to the very back of the field at Wanneroo Raceway.

The two top Queensland teams, meanwhile, will be looking to ruin the homecoming party for their Melbourne-based rivals.

Dick Johnson Racing dominated the Winton round in 2019, although that was during the dominant Scott McLaughlin era.

Shane van Gisbergen will lead Triple Eight's charge as the comfortable points leader, while rookie Broc Feeney did get some laps at Winton at last week's test as part of his rookie allowance.

When is the Winton SuperSprint

Supercars will only run on the Saturday and Sunday at Winton with the Friday limited to the support categories.

The Supercars action starts with the first of two practice sessions at 8:50am AEST on Saturday followed by a second session at 10:45am AEST.

Qualifying then starts at 1:05pm AEST ahead of the first race at 3:35pm AEST.

Sunday's grids will be set by two qualifying sessions at 9:40am AEST and 10:10am AEST before two races at 12:25pm AEST and 3:35pm AEST.

Saturday May 21

8:50-9:20 Supercars – Practice 1
10:45-11:15 Supercars – Practice 2
13:05-13:15 Supercars – Qualifying (Part 1)
13:20-13:30 Supercars – Qualifying (Part 2)
13:35-13:45 Supercars – Qualifying (Part 3)
15:35-17:00 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday May 22

9:40-9:50 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)
10:10-10:20 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)
12:25-13:45 Supercars – Race 2
15:35-17:00 Supercars – Race 3

How can I watch the Winton SuperSprint?

  • Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports will be the sole live broadcaster across the Winton SuperSprint weekend with live coverage of every session on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday the telecast will start at 7:45am AEST and on Sunday at 8:30am AEST.

Can I stream the Winton SuperSprint?

The Winton SuperSprint will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.

