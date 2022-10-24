2023 Supercars calendar firming

Listen to this article

Motorsport.com understands the series has all but settled on the majority of the schedule, however there is likely to still be a TBC for a September date.

That will ultimately either end up being a trip to New Zealand, should a viable replacement for Pukekohe be found, or a return to The Bend Motorsport Park.

A number of dates are already locked in including the season opener, and debut of the new Gen3 cars, on the Newcastle street circuit on March 10-12.

That will be followed by the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 30-April 2 which has also been formally locked in.

From there Supercars is likely to head to Perth in late April before the trip to Symmons Plains, which could move back to a mid-May date.

The Darwin Triple Crown will keep its mid-June slot while the Townsville 500 will once again take place on the second weekend in July.

Sydney Motorsport Park is set to be late July or early August, while the timing of the Sandown 500 could be somewhat curious due to the SpeedSeries schedule.

Supercars is widely expected to re-introduce Sandown as a second two-driver enduro, with a single race held over 500 kilometres.

However, while a Bathurst 1000 warm-up of sorts, it may not immediately precede the 2023 running of the Great Race.

Given the SpeedSeries has Sandown booked for September 15-17, the Sandown 500 could actually take place in late August.

There would then be a single-driver round in either New Zealand or at The Bend, between Sandown and Bathurst.

It is thought that the preference from Supercars for that TBC is NZ, however that will require locking in a replacement for Pukekohe, which will be closed by that point.

Hampton Downs has long been seen as the logical option, however that will require some negotiating with Auckland Unlimited, which funds the event, given the circuit is in neighbouring Waikato.

Should a deal not be struck, or other logistical issues with Hampton Downs get in the way, The Bend is favourite to take the TBC slot.

The Bathurst 1000 will retain its traditional early October date followed by the Gold Coast in either late October or early November.

The Adelaide 500 will then close out the season, however it will be at the end of November rather than early December like this year.