Supercars News

2023 Supercars calendar taking shape

Supercars is aiming for a 12-round calendar for its 2023 season with several events in danger of missing out.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
2023 Supercars calendar taking shape
Motorsport.com understands the preference is for 12 events, which is one less than this year and includes the reincorporation of the Newcastle 500.

That means the series is unlikely to return to at least two of the circuits that it raced at this season.

A 13th round hasn't been ruled out entirely but would depend on state government deals.

The events thought to be in doubt include Tasmania and Perth, although at least one those is set to be retained, as well as Winton, The Bend and Sydney Motorsport Park.

There is still an ongoing question mark regarding a New Zealand round as well given Pukekohe Park will have ceased motor racing activities.

Providing the last state government hurdles are cleared, the Newcastle 500 will open the 2023 – and the Gen3 era – in March next year, followed by the Australian Grand Prix in early April.

Trips to either Tasmania and Western Australia – or perhaps both – will follow ahead of Winton, should that be retained.

The Darwin Triple Crown and Townsville 500 events will keep their June and July slots.

It's not entirely clear where the next two events will be held with New Zealand, The Bend, Queensland Raceway and Sydney Motorsport Park all in the mix.

Sandown will return to its pre-Bathurst 1000 slot with growing speculation the two-driver, 500-kilometre format will be revived.

Bathurst, the Gold Coast and the Adelaide 500 will then round out the season.

