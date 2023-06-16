2023 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The northern swing kicks off with the annual trip to the Top End, which will once again mark the official Indigenous round.

A full field of spectacular First Nations-inspired liveries has been rolled out over the last week with teams combining with a number of charities and initiatives to bring these one-off looks to life.

The weekend will run to the SuperSprint format, with a three-part qualifying session determining the grid for the opening 100-kilometre race.

On Sunday there are two rapid-fire, back-to-back qualifying sessions to settle the grids for two more 100-kilometre heats.

The Dunlop supersoft tyre will be in action across the weekend as the sole compound available to teams.

All eyes will be on whether Erebus Motorsport can keep up its rapid start to the Gen3 era, with drivers Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown currently first and second in the drivers' standings, and the squad on top of the teams' championship.

When is the Supercars Darwin Triple Crown?

It's a return to the three-day format for Supercars after the two-day hit-out in Tasmania last time out.

There are two half-hour practice sessions on Friday, the first at 10:45am ACST and the second at 2:05pm ACST.

Saturday's action kicks off with a three-part knockout qualifying session, the first segment of which starts at 11:30am ACST. That is followed by the first of three races at 3:25pm ACST.

On Sunday there are two qualifying sessions at 9:30am ACST and 9:50am ACST to set the grids for the two races, which will be at 11:50am ACST and 3:25pm ACST.

Friday June 16

10:45-11:15 Supercars – Practice 1

14:05-14:35 Supercars – Practice 2

Saturday June 17

11:30-11:45 Supercars – Qualifying 1

11:50-12:05 Supercars – Qualifying 2

12:10-12:20 Supercars – Qualifying 3

15:25-16:23 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday June 18

9:30-9:45 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

9:50-10:05 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)

11:50-12:48 Supercars – Race 2

15:25-16:23 Supercars – Race 3

How can I watch the Supercars Darwin Triple Crown?

Channel: Fox Sports 506, Seven Network

Live coverage of the Darwin Triple Crown will feature on both primary broadcaster Fox Sports and free-to-air broadcaster Seven Network.

Fox Sports will carry live coverage on all three days, starting on Friday at 10am ACST.

The Fox Sports coverage starts at 8:25am ACST on Saturday, before Seven's live coverage kicks in a 11:30am ACST.

On Sunday the Fox Sports coverage starts at 7:55am ACST and the Seven coverage at 11:30am ACST.

Can I stream the Supercars Darwin Triple Crown?

The Darwin Triple Crown will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo, as well as on free streaming platform 7Plus.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.