Supercars News

2023 Supercars field taking shape

A number of key Supercars seats are firming as the 2023 field takes shape.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
2023 Supercars field taking shape
Listen to this article

The silly season has long hung on Dick Johnson Racing and its deliberations over who will pilot the famous #17 entry next season.

Erebus Motorsport young gun Will Brown was closely linked to the seat, despite an impressive run of form from incumbent driver Will Davison.

However the Brown chat has now subsided, with Davison thought to be all but a lock to land a new deal with DJR and continue with the Ford team into the Gen3 era.

That means Erebus is likely to take an unchanged line-up of Brown and Brodie Kostecki into the new campaign.

Elsewhere it's been unofficially confirmed that, as expected, Matt Payne will be promoted to the main game with Grove Racing next season.

Team owner Stephen Grove told the official Supercars website that the Kiwi teenager will make the step up from Super2 to Supercars in a GR Mustang.

While yet to be formalised its expected the Payne will be joined by an in-form David Reynolds, who is currently in the second of a two-year deal.

That would leave veteran Lee Holdsworth, who inked a single-year deal with the team for the 2022 season, either looking for a new full-time ride or focussing on his new career in commercial real estate.

“At this point, we’ll probably only run two cars,” Grove told the Supercars website.

“We’re still working through the process. Matty will definitely have a spot, though.”

As for the ongoing question marks, it's still not yet clear if Team 18 will re-sign off-contract veteran Mark Winterbottom to partner Scott Pye next season.

Another veteran whose spot on the grid is subject to speculation is James Courtney, with Zak Best thought to be in the frame for a promotion from Super2 with Tickford.

Despite signing a multi-year contract last year, Courtney's place in the four-car line-up has been rumoured to be precarious, particularly while he was without a full-time backer.

However the commercial pressure has at least been eased with Snowy River Caravans signing on for the remainder of the season before the Townsville 500.

PremiAir Racing is another question mark for 2023, the category's newest team already showing it has a no-nonsense approach to its driving talent by sacking Garry Jacobson mid-season.

