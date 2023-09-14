2023 Supercars Sandown 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The 500-kilometre, two-driver race has been absent from the schedule since 2019 and hasn't held its traditional pre-Bathurst 1000 slot since 2018.

The return of a pre-Great Race warm-up is timely given the introduction of the new Gen3 cars this year.

The Sandown event will give teams a chance to understand the reliability of the cars over a longer distance, as well as new factors such as driver changes during pitstops.

It will also give the co-drivers critical laps in the new-spec cars, given even those racing in Super2 are now using different hardware.

It's a very traditional format for the return of the 500 with three half-hour practice sessions on Friday, a practice, qualifying and Top 10 Shootout on Saturday, a warm-up on Sunday morning and then the 161-lap race.

There is 300 points on offer for that race, making it one of the most critical of the season for the title contenders.

That puts the pressure on the co-drivers, in particular Dave Russell, who will partner series leader Brodie Kostecki.

Shane van Gisbergen, currently second in the standings, has Richie Stanaway alongside him, while Broc Feeney will be joined by Jamie Whincup and Will Brown by Jack Perkins.

Parity is likely to be a talking point once again over the weekend, although the Ford teams can at least be buoyed by a promising showing from several Mustangs at The Bend last time out.

When is the Supercars Sandown 500?

The Sandown 500 weekend kicks off with three half-hour practice sessions on Friday, the second of which is limited to co-drivers.

They will take place at 10:45am AEST, 12:40pm AEST and 3:45pm AEST.

There's a fourth practice session on Saturday morning at 10:45am AEST before the grid is set across two seperate qualifying efforts.

The first is a 20-minute all-in session, starting at 1:40pm AEST.

That will determine grid spots 11-27 before the 10 fastest drivers take part in the Shootout for pole at 5:20pm AEST.

On Sunday morning there is a brief warm-up session at 10:10am AEST before the 161-lap race kicks off at 2:15pm AEST.

Friday September 15

10:45-11:15 Supercars – Practice 1 (all drivers)

12:40-13:10 Supercars – Practice 2 (co-drivers only)

15:45-16:15 Supercars – Practice 3 (all drivers)

Saturday September 16

10:45-11:15 Supercars – Practice 4 (all drivers)

13:40-14:00 Supercars – Qualifying

17:20-17:50 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

Sunday September 17

10:10-10:30 Supercars – Warm-up

14:15-17:43 Supercars – Race

How can I watch the Supercars Sandown 500?

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Despite being such a traditional race, the Sandown 500 didn't make the cut of live free-to-air races this season.

That means the only place to watch the Sandown 500 live will be through primary broadcaster Fox Sports.

Friday's coverage of the Sandown 500 will kick off at 10:30am AEST, right before the first practice session of the weekend.

On Saturday the coverage starts at 9am AEST before race day kicks off on Sunday at 9am AEST.

Can I stream the Supercars Sandown 500?

The Sydney SuperNight will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.