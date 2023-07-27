2023 Supercars Sydney SuperNight session times and preview
Supercars will make its sole appearance under lights this weekend with the Sydney SuperNight.
Sydney Motorsport Park and its multi-million dollar permanent lighting system will host the only night race left on the Repco Supercars Championship calendar.
It's a hybrid format of sorts, running as a 'sprint' event despite being contested over two races rather than three.
The first is the night race which will be contested over 200 kilometres on Saturday evening.
Supercars has looked to add some strategic intrigue to that race by only mandating a single pitstop and an 80-litre fuel drop.
That leaves the door open for teams and drivers to attempt a single-stop strategy, however there are question marks over whether the soft compound Dunlop control tyres would got the distance without a second stop.
On Sunday it is a more traditional 140-kilometre sprint race with a single mandatory stop and no refuelling allowed.
The Supercars action will unfold quickly with running limited to just Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday there are two half-hour practice session sessions in the early afternoon before a three-part, knock-out qualifying session starting at 4:45pm local time.
The race then starts at 7:35pm local time.
On Sunday there is a single 15-minute qualifying session followed by the second race at 3:30pm.
For the second race in a row there is a significant parity adjustment for the Ford Mustangs in the field.
This time the focus is the Ford V8 engine which moves from an 87 millimetre throttle body to an 80 millimetre throttle body.
That brings it in line with the Chevrolet V8 and is hoped will improve drivability and rear tyre life.
The higher-speed SMP layout should provide a sterner test for the new Ford aero package that debuted, to a mixed reception, in Townsville earlier this month.
Amid all the parity dramas there is a heck of a title fight heading to Sydney with just seven points separating Erebus pair Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki.
Triple Eight drivers Broc Feeney and Shane van Gisbergen are still right in the hunt as well sitting just 26 and 72 points behind respectively.
The Chevrolet teams were dominant at the SMP test earlier this year which stoked their earlier parity concerns.
2023 Supercars Sydney SuperNight session times
All times local (GMT +10)
Friday July 28
8:45-9:25 GT World Challenge Australia – Practice 1
9:35-10:00 Porsche Sprint Challenge – Practice 1
10:10-10:30 S5000 – Practice 1
10:40-11:00 Toyota 86s – Practice 1
11:10-11:30 V8 SuperUtes – Practice
11:40-12:20 GT World Challenge Australia – Practice 2
12:30-12:55 Porsche Sprint Challenge – Practice 2
13:05-13:25 S5000 – Practice 2
13:35-13:55 Toyota 86s – Practice 2
14:05-14:14 GT World Challenge Australia – Qualifying 1
14:20-14:30 GT World Challenge Australia – Qualifying 2
14:4o-15:00 Porsche Sprint Challenge – Qualifying
15:10-15:30 S5000 – Qualifying
15:40-16:00 V8 SuperUtes – Qualifying
16:10-16:25 Porsche Sprint Challenge – Qualifying
Saturday July 29
11:40-12:00 V8 SuperUtes – Race 1
12:15-12:45 Supercars – Practice 1
13:00-13:20 Toyota 86s – Qualifying
13:30-13:55 S5000 – Race 1
14:10-14:40 Supercars – Practice 2
14:55-15:55 GT World Challenge Australia – Race 1
16:05-16:30 V8 SuperUtes – Race 2
16:45-17:00 Supercars – Qualifying Part 1
17:05-17:20 Supercars – Qualifying Part 2
17:25-17:35 Supercars – Qualifying Part 3
17:55-18:15 Toyota 86s – Race 1
18:25-18:50 Porsche Sprint Challenge – Race 1
19:30-21:13 Supercars – Race 1
Sunday July 30
8:30-8:55 S5000 – Race 2
9:05-9:25 V8 SuperUtes – Race 3
9:35-10:00 Toyota 86s – Race 2
10:10-10:35 – Porsche Sprint Challenge – Race 2
10:45-11:45 GT World Challenge Australia – Race 2
11:55-12:20 Supercars – Qualifying
13:05-13:25 V8 SuperUtes – Race 4
13:35-14:15 Porsche Sprint Challenge – Race 3
14:25-14:45 Toyota 86s – Race 3
15:30-16:43 Supercars – Race 2
