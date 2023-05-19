Subscribe
2023 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview

The Supercars field will stretch its legs on the long straights of Symmons Plains this weekend for the Tasmania SuperSprint.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Cameron Waters, Tickford Racing Ford

The unique layout, with its two long, fast sections separated by a hairpin, will host the first proper two-day sprint round of the 2023 season.

The Supercars action will be limited to Saturday and Sunday starting with a pair of half-hour practice sessions on Saturday morning.

That will be followed by the second use of the three-part qualifying system for the year, although the third segment has been shortened compared to last time out in Perth.

The first of three races will then take place on Saturday afternoon, followed by two standalone qualifying sessions on Sunday and two more sprint race.

Each race will feature a single stop for at least two tyres with the Dunlop soft compound control rubber in play across the weekend.

Generally Triple Eight heads to Tasmania as the team to beat, the GM squad having been dominant at Symmons Plains over the years.

However the introduction of Gen3 means the powerhouse may not have its usual edge over the competition in Tasmania.

That could open the door for Erebus Motorsport to continue its fast start to the new season, the squad having emerged as frontrunners the Gen3 era.

Erebus leads the teams' standings while Brodie Kostecki heads the way in the drivers' standings.

Parity is likely to be a talking point across the weekend as well given engine performance has been the chief concern from Ford this year.

Supercars is set to roll out new mapping for both engines this weekend with Ford teams to trial two seperate maps in practice before settling on one for the competitive sessions.

2023 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times

All times local (GMT +10)

Friday May 19

10:35-10:55 Tassie Tin Tops – Practice
11:05-11:30 Michelin Sprint Challenge – Practice 1
11:40-12:00 Australian Formula Ford Series – Practice 1
12:10-12:30 Aussie Racing Cars – Practice
12:40-13:05 Michelin Sprint Challenge – Practice 2
13:05-13:15 Supercars – Demonstration
13:20-13:40 Tassie Tin Tops – Qualifying
13:50-14:10 Australian Formula Ford Series – Practice 2
14:20-14:40 Aussie Racing Cars – Qualifying
14:50-15:10 Michelin Sprint Challenge – Qualifying
15:10-15:20 Supercars – Demonstration
15:30-15:45 Australian Formula Ford Series – Qualifying

Saturday May 20

8:25-8:45 Australian Formula Ford Series – Race 1
9:00-9:30 Supercars – Practice 1
9:35-9:45 Supercars – Demonstration
9:50-10:10 Tassie Tin Tops – Race 1
10:20-10:40 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 1
10:55-11:25 Supercars – Practice 2
11:25-12:35 Supercars – Demonstration
11:40-12:05 Michelin Sprint Challenge – Race 1
12:15-12:35 Australian Formula Ford Series – Race 2
12:55-13:10 Supercars – Qualifying Part 1
13:15-13:30 Supercars – Qualifying Part 2
13:35-13:45 Supercars – Qualifying Part 3
13:45-13:55 Supercars – Demonstration
14:05-14:30 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 2
14:40-15:05 Michelin Sprint Challenge – Race 2
15:50 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday May 21

8:40-9:00 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 3
9:15-9:35 Tassie Tin Tops – Race 2
9:50-10:05 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)
10:15-10:30 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)
10:30-10:40 Supercars – Demonstration
10:45-11:10 Australian Formula Ford Series – Race 3
11:20-11:40 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 4
11:50-12:30 Michelin Sprint Challenge – Race 3
12:30-12:40 Supercars – Demonstration
13:05 Supercars – Race 2
14:20-14:30 Supercars – Demonstration
14:35-14:55 Tassie Tin Tops – Race 3
15:00-15:15 Supercars – Demonstration
15:50 Supercars – Race 3

