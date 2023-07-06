2023 Supercars Townsville – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The traditional July trip to FNQ marks the halfway point of the 2023 season with the field still chasing series leader Brodie Kostecki.

That was despite an up-and-down outing in Darwin for the Erebus driver which saw his points lead over teammate Will Brown and Triple Eight sensation Broc Feeney slashed.

Shane van Gisbergen, who sits fourth in the standings, will likely be the centre of attention across the weekend given his heroics on debut in NASCAR in Chicago last weekend.

This will be the first time Supercars has raced on a street circuit since the season opener in Newcastle back in March.

It's also just the second time the new Gen3 cars have been run in 250-kilometre races with compulsory refuelling.

The format is identical across both race days (Saturday and Sunday), with grid positions 11-25 determined by a 15-minute, all-in qualifying session.

The best 10 from qualifying will then take part in a Top 10 Shootout to settle the first five rows of the grid.

Each race will have its own qualifying and Shootout.

When is the Supercars Townsville 500?

Supercars will be on track all three days across the Townsville 500.

It's a long day for not much track time on Friday with running limited to two half-hour practice sessions. The first kicks off at 10:10am AEST, the second at 2:45pm AEST.

Saturday kicks off with the all-in qualifying session at 10:15am AEST which will set the grid from position 11 back. At 12:00pm the fastest 10 drivers from qualifying will vie for pole in the single-lap Top 10 Shootout.

The first 250-kilometre race will then start at 2:40pm AEST.

Sunday's schedule is very similar with qualifying at 10:00am AEST, the Top 10 Shootout at 12:00pm AEST and the second race at 2:40pm AEST.

Friday July 7

10:10-10:40 Supercars – Practice 1

14:45-15:15 Supercars – Practice 2

Saturday July 8

10:15-10:30 Supercars – Qualifying

12:00-12:30 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

14:40-16:48 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday July 9

10:00-10:15 Supercars – Qualifying

12:00-12:30 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

14:40-16:48 Supercars – Race 2

How can I watch the Supercars Townsville 500?

Channel: Fox Sports 506, Seven Network

Live coverage of the Townsville 500 will feature on both primary broadcaster Fox Sports and free-to-air broadcaster Seven Network.

Fox Sports will carry live coverage on all three days, starting on Friday at 9:15am AEST.

The Fox Sports coverage starts at 8:10am AEST on Saturday, before Seven's live coverage kicks in at 12pm AEST.

On Sunday the Fox Sports coverage starts at 7:50am AEST and the Seven coverage at 12pm AEST.

Can I stream the Supercars Townsville 500?

The Townsville 500 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo, as well as on free streaming platform 7Plus.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.