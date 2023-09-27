2024 Supercars grid almost finalised

The Chevrolet team will continue to field Tim Slade and James Golding in its two cars next season, putting any speculation over the line-up to bed.

For Slade it will be a second season with PremiAir, while Golding joined as a replacement for Garry Jacobson midway through the 2022 season.

“The team is very excited to have both Tim and Jimmy remaining with the team into the future,” said team manager Stephen Robertson.

“As we continue to do all we can to build the best team possible, being able to have this consistency is incredibly important.

“Both Tim and Jimmy are highly-talented drivers, and we are committed to continuing to do all we can to provide them with the best possible support across the remainder of this season and into the next.”

Golding revealed that his new deal covers multiple years.

“I am very excited to announce the multi-year extension of my partnership with Nulon Racing,” Golding said.

“I would like to thank [team owner] Peter Xiberras and the whole Nulon Racing team for giving me the opportunity to continue my journey with them in the Supercars championship for 2024 and beyond.

“The team was very welcoming when I joined midway through the 2022 season, and we have now grown together and formed a strong relationship that makes it feel like home.

“I am also looking forward to working alongside Tim again in 2024. It is great to have that continuity in the team. I enjoy working alongside Sladey and I trust him to push me to become the best I can."

Slade added: “I am happy to be continuing my relationship with Peter, Carmen [Xiberras] and Nulon Racing.

"The team has come a long way in the short time it has been in the sport and it is no secret we've still got a bit to go, but everyone is pushing hard and the team is certainly heading in the right direction and I look forward to playing my part again next year.”

With the PremiAir line-up now official there are very few seats left on the grid for next season.

Brad Jones Racing hasn't formally confirmed all four cars, although there are no changes expected at the Albury-based squad.

Blanchard Racing Team has two seats to fill as well, which are expected to go to James Courtney and rookie Aaron Love.