Adderton offers Bathurst 1000 peace deal

Supercars and Challenge Bathurst organisers are currently at odds over the November 4-7 date for the Bathurst 1000.

Challenge Bathurst is adamant the Great Race can't take place on that weekend, due to a two-week exclusion period that's included in the contract for its own November 11-17 event.

According to Challenge Bathurst a compromise was offered to Supercars for the Bathurst 1000 to run on October 28-31.

However Supercars says that date isn't feasible as it's only a week after the Bass Coast Festival of Motorsport at Phillip Island.

Supercars is also adamant that it has an agreement with the Bathurst Regional Council to run on the revised date and that offers of compensation were made.

The council has acknowledged the contractual conflict and says it is working with both parties to find a resolution.

Boost Mobile founder Adderton has made an attempt to take matters into his own hands by offering Challenge Bathurst a peace deal.

He says he'll sponsor the Challenge Bathurst event if competitor entry fees are dropped and organisers let Supercars have the November 4-7 date.

"Honestly I don't understand why the leadership at Challenge Bathurst are taking this stance," he wrote on Instagram.

"We are all motorsport fans and these past two years have been a trying time for everyone in the Australian motorsport industry.

"We finally have a date and something to look forward too. [Supercars] had no choice but to move the date due to [the] COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney.

"As an industry we should all be trying to help each other out not throw up roadblocks, so I will make Greg Evans, director of the event company running Challenge Bathurst, a deal.

"[Boost Mobile] will sponsor the Challenge Bathurst event and all we ask is that our sponsorship goes to reducing the fees of the grassroot entrants who paid good money to participate in a time where a lot of them probably have lost there jobs, in return for not kicking up a stink and [letting] the Supercars race on [its] November date.

"So [Greg] over to you."

The ploy is unlikely to work, though, with Evans confirming to Motorsport.com that he's aware of the issue, but that the it's not a commercial matter.

"I appreciate Peter’s offer, but the issue is the viability of the event and not commercials," he said.