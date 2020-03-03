Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Departing sponsor slams Sydney Supercars project

shares
comments
Departing sponsor slams Sydney Supercars project
By:
Mar 3, 2020, 12:46 AM

Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton has labelled the Team Sydney project a "national embarrassment" in a scathing Instagram post levelled at Supercars.

Adderton, famously outspoken, took to Instagram to respond to news that the Jonathon Webb-run Sydney squad will continue to run two cars following its shock split with James Courtney.

Boost Mobile, which had joined the Team Sydney effort on the eve of the Adelaide 500 in a last-minute deal brokered by Courtney, announced immediately that it would follow its driver out the door.

According to Adderton, a hastily-expanded Tekno Autosports team isn't the right fit for the big push into the vacant Sydney market that was envisaged by the New South Wales government, Supercars and the Australian Racing Drivers' Club.

"I am writing this not as founder of Boost, but as a guy who grew up in Sydney," he wrote.

"Honestly when is [Supercars] going to stop this charade. This team is ill-prepared, underfunded, and, frankly Team Sydney is a national embarrassment to the sport.

"As someone who grew up in western Sydney, only a few [kilometres] from Sydney Motorsport Park, this is so sad to see.

"It also has me now questioning if they allow this to continue, [Supercars senior] management along with [New South Wales and [Sydney Motorsport Park], if they don't step in and give it to a team that will commit to guaranteed funding. A senior team who has the management and staff to support it, and cars that are not made from the spare parts division of [Triple Eight].

"Nothing against Tekno, for sure they tried. But it's time to move on... as a Sydney motorsport fan this is killing me."

Team Sydney's driver line-up for next week's Albert Park round is yet to be fully confirmed, although Chris Pither did ease some of the uncertainty by confirming he'll continue with the team.

Webb, an accomplished driver with Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst 12 Hour titles to his name, does have the option of stepping in if required.

 
Next article
Team Sydney reacts to Courtney exit

Previous article

Team Sydney reacts to Courtney exit

Next article

Reynolds details depression fight after horror crash

Reynolds details depression fight after horror crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers James Courtney , Chris Pither
Teams Team Sydney
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Winton

Winton

5 Jun - 7 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NHRA

50 Greatest Drivers: No. 12 -- Lee Shepherd

2
NASCAR

How can you qualify as a NASCAR driver?

3
IndyCar

GP Long Beach confirmed canceled, ticket plan in place

4
General

Inside the mind of a thrill seeker

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

New Le Mans date threatens participation of Supercars drivers
LM24

New Le Mans date threatens participation of Supercars drivers

Supercars to ban testing during coronavirus break
VASC

Supercars to ban testing during coronavirus break

Supercars to run Eseries during suspension
VASC

Supercars to run Eseries during suspension

Supercars set to target June return
VASC

Supercars set to target June return

McLaughlin philosophical as IndyCar delay looms
Indy

McLaughlin philosophical as IndyCar delay looms

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.