Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Supercars responds to Gen3 parity concerns Next / Supercars outlines Singapore GP plan
Supercars / Adelaide Practice report

Adelaide Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops Practice 2

Shane van Gisbergen topped the second Supercars practice session on the streets of Adelaide.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Adelaide Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops Practice 2
Listen to this article

The half-hour session got underway in hot conditions, Dick Johnson Racing driver Anton De Pasquale setting the early benchmark with a 1m19.814s.

At the midway point in the session Scott Pye took over top spot courtesy of a 1m19.504s from the hometown hero.

That lasted four minutes before Practice 1 pacesetter Thomas Randle set a new unofficial lap record, a 1m19.232s.

That the almost held on through the happy hour at the end of the session, only for van Gisbergen to edge Randle by three-hundredths on his final green tyre run.

Top spot could easily have gone to Cam Waters who was on for a rapid lap on his final run.

That was until he swiped the wall in the last sector which cost him a few tenths and left him third on a 1m19.301s.

"I was on a really good lap and I kept attacking," explained Waters.

"It's practice, I wanted to find what the limits were. I went a little bit hard, it got loose and spat me into the wall.

"That's okay. We were on for a pretty good lap, I think it was probably going to be a 1m19.05s."

Broc Feeney was fourth fastest for Triple Eight, just under three-tenths behind his teammate, ahead of Will Davison and Pye, who didn't improve on his earlier lap.

Chaz Mostert ended up seventh fastest from De Pasquale, James Golding and Andre Heimgartner.

The action continues this evening with qualifying at 5:35pm.

 

 

shares
comments
Supercars responds to Gen3 parity concerns
Previous article

Supercars responds to Gen3 parity concerns
Next article

Supercars outlines Singapore GP plan

Supercars outlines Singapore GP plan
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst start ban being considered by Supercars
Supercars

Bathurst start ban being considered by Supercars

Sneak peek of Supercars visor cam Adelaide
Supercars

Sneak peek of Supercars visor cam

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Bathurst start ban being considered by Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst start ban being considered by Supercars

Supercars is considering banning teams from letting co-drivers start the Bathurst 1000.

Armstrong joins Ganassi for IndyCar road and street courses
IndyCar IndyCar

Armstrong joins Ganassi for IndyCar road and street courses

Marcus Armstrong has landed one of the best IndyCar rides after signing a deal to drive a fourth Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda on 2023’s road and street courses.

Watch Qualifying Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 500 Miles of Sebring
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Watch Qualifying Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 500 Miles of Sebring

Watch qualifying for the fourth round of the 2022 Le Mans Virtual Series, which will take place at Sebring.

Mercedes' F1 strategy chief Vowles eyes next racing challenge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 strategy chief Vowles eyes next racing challenge

After Formula 1's gruelling 2022 schedule, you could forgive hard-working team personnel for wanting to switch off completely and not see a motor racing paddock for a while.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.