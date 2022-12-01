Tickets Subscribe
Previous / 2022 Supercars Adelaide 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more Next / Adelaide Supercars: Randle tops shortened first practice
Supercars News

AFL coach named Dick Johnson Racing CEO

Former Australian Rules Football player and coach David Noble has been named CEO of Dick Johnson Racing.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
AFL coach named Dick Johnson Racing CEO
Listen to this article

Noble will take the helm of the famous Ford Supercars squad effective immediately, while Ryan Story will step back from the day-to-day running of the team.

Story will, however, continued as the non-executive chairman of DJR.

Noble is a newcomer to motorsport with his background in AFL football. He was a player for Fitzroy in the early 1990s before moving into coaching, spending more than a decade in senior roles at the Adelaide Crows.

Most recently he was the head coach of the North Melbourne Football Club, a role he lost midway through a tough 2022 campaign.

Noble's appointment at DJR follows a change in ownership earlier this year, with the Melbourne Aces Baseball Club, owned by Brett Ralph, taking a majority share.

“The opportunity to work with Shell V-Power Racing Team in such a competitive industry is incredibly exciting and a challenge that I am looking forward to," said Noble.

"It is a privilege to be working in such a well-respected and iconic business.

“I look forward to working with our staff and partner group as we embrace the challenges of being a successful organisation.”

Story added: “It is fantastic to welcome David as the CEO of the Shell V-Power Racing Team, effective immediately.

"David has excellent experience in business and sports administration at the highest level and he is a perfect fit for this team.

“This restructure also means that I am stepping down from the day-to-day running of the Shell V-Power Racing Team, however, will remain as the non-executive chairman moving forward.

"We have the perfect people in place who continue to lead on and off the track for the Shell V-Power Racing Team.”

Supercars legend Dick Johnson, still part owner of the squad that carries his name, agreed that Noble will be a good fit for the role.

"I have sat down with David and based on all his experience and business acumen, I can’t think of anyone better to run the team day-to-day," he said.

“Ryan has done an incredible job leading this team and getting it to where it currently is, and I know it is only on the way up with the people we have in place in the team.”

