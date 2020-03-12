Sign in
Supercars / Albert Park / Practice report

Albert Park Supercars: De Pasquale fastest, Jones crashes

Albert Park Supercars: De Pasquale fastest, Jones crashes
By:
Mar 12, 2020, 3:35 AM

Anton De Pasquale led an Erebus one-two in the second Supercars practice session at the Australian Grand Prix, as Macauley Jones suffered a high-speed off at Turn 1.

De Pasquale led the way for the majority of the session, going quickest with a 1m56.857s inside the first 10 minutes.

He then improved to a 1m56.637s with several minutes to go, stretching the gap to teammate Reynolds to just under three tenths.

While that time could have come under threat from the qualifying sims that were starting inside the last two minutes, a late red flag spoilt the green tyre runs.

It was Jones who ended up in the Turn 1 wall, a suspected rear brake failure sending him through the gravel bed at full speed, and into the wall at 80 km/h.

"A little bit of shock, but it's pretty standard," he told Fox Sports after returning to the garage. "I feel okay. Hopefully we can assess what's wrong with it and fix it."

Rick Kelly ended the session third in his Castrol Mustang, followed by Triple Eight pair Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen.

Will Davison was sixth, Mark Winterbottom the hard tyre pacesetter in seventh and Jack Le Brocq eighth – with a purple first sector on the lap that was red flagged.

Le Brocq's Tickford teammates Lee Holdsworth were ninth and 10th, just ahead of points leader Scott McLaughlin.

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
1'56.637
2 9 Australia David Reynolds
1'56.923 0.285 0.285
3 15 Australia Rick Kelly
1'56.943 0.305 0.019
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Albert Park
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

