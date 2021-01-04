Supercars could replace Albert Park with Sandown

The Australian Grand Prix is currently listed as the second round of the 2021 Supercars season, however what was meant to be the season-opening Formula 1 event on March 21 is now set to be pushed back to later in the season.

That could prompt Supercars to bring Sandown, which was listed as a "flex option" on the 2021 schedule, into play for the March 20-21 weekend.

Motorsport.com understands the AGP date was one set aside at Sandown by Supercars, given Australia's borders are unlikely to be open to international travellers until a vaccine is in play.

Supercars may also decide to wait on what the new AGP date is and reshuffle its own schedule accordingly, to retain its spot on the event's coveted undercard.

Out of the remaining free dates on the Formula 1 schedule, only November 7 is a clash with the Supercars schedule, that is currently occupied by the Auckland round.

September 19 falls during the mid-season break, October 17 is a week after the Bathurst 1000 and November 21 a week before the season-ending Gold Coast 600.

A Supercars spokesperson told Motorsport.com that there will be no comment from the category on the AGP until there is an official announcement.

