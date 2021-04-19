Ambrose could return to Supercars TV broadcast

Ambrose was a last-minute addition to the coverage of his local Supercars round last weekend, helping bolster a line-up still missing host Jess Yates who is on maternity leave.

Lead commentator Neil Crompton doubled up as host in a minor reshuffle, while Ambrose joined Mark Skaife for analysis work and spent some time roving the paddock.

He also made a surprise appearance behind the wheel of Will Davison's Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang on Sunday morning for a TV segment.

Despite a lack of broadcast experience, Ambrose put in a hugely impressive performance across the two days of live TV work.

That's opened the door for a return later in the season, with Supercars TV boss Nathan Prendergast keen to get the two-time Supercars champion and former NASCAR regular back.

"Marcos did a fantastic job on debut for the Tasmania broadcast," Prendergast told Motorsport.com.

"His energy, knowledge and enthusiasm complimented the team perfectly.

"I certainly would like to see him back when suitable and will be discussing options with Marcos in the near future."

Supercars overhauled its broadcast line-up in the off-season with a number of changes coinciding with the new Fox Sports/Seven Network TV deal.

The outs included Riana Crehan and Andrew Jones, while Mark Larkham was initially without a gig until a huge fan backlash helped get him reinstated.

New additions include Charli Robinson as pit reporter and Garth Tander, who is combining pit reporter work with commentating duties at both support and Supercars level.