Anderson set to be refused Bathurst 1000 superlicence

Anderson, who races in the third-tier Super3 Series, was set to make his main game debut in an ex-Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang at this year's Great Race.

The wildcard programme was announced earlier this year with talk of support from DJR and plans to hire a high-profile, international co-driver.

The announcement was framed as if the entry had been ticked off by both Motorsport Australia and Supercars, despite Anderson's driving experience largely limited to Super3 and the Superlicence system heavily geared towards getting runs on the board in Super2.

However it appears that wasn't necessarily the case with Motorsport Australia now unlikely to grant Anderson a Superlicence based on his experience.

A Motorsport Australia spokesperson confirmed to Motorsport.com that Anderson was originally granted a provision for a superlicence but that has since been revoked based on "incorrect information" in the application.

"Once it was discovered that incorrect information about his racing history was provided in the application, we withdrew the provision of a superlicence."

Anderson, meanwhile, it adamant that his licence was granted fairly.

It also appears the Supercars approval was conditional on a number of factors and the series now has cold feet over the entry, ghiven a slowing in momentum, at least publicly, of a big-name co-driver.

DJR has also publicly distanced itself from the entry since details began to emerge.

Supercars declined to officially comment on the matter earlier today.

The wildcard could feasibly still go ahead despite Anderson's Superlicence situation, however, with two other drivers at the wheel.

Motorsport Australia has turned down Superlicence applications for Bathurst in the past, Nathan Herne missing out on a wildcard drive with Garry Rogers Motorsport in 2020 over that very issue.

Matt Chahda, who is one of four wildcards entered for this year's Bathurst 1000, was refused a superlicence to join LD Motorsport in a full-time role back in 2017.

He has since qualified for a superlicence courtesy of a long stint in Super2.