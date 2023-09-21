Subscribe
Previous / Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes Next / Confirmed: Edwards splits with Tickford
Supercars / Sandown News

April date, $5m funding locked in for NZ Supercars return

Supercars will make its much-anticipated return to New Zealand, and debut at the Taupo circuit, in April next year.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
306134357_6251634334848281_5171730312565769802_n

The Australian series will reinstate its annual trip across the Tasman next season, New Zealand having missed out on a round this year.

That was due to the closure of the Pukekohe circuit, Supercars struggling to find a suitable replacement venue, and secure federal government funding, in time for the 2023 schedule.

Taupo has since been nominated as the new Kiwi home for Supercars, with the date for the 2024 event now locked in – April 19-21.

That will put Taupo among the first handful of races, potentially as the third round after the Australian Grand Prix on March 22-24.

The NZ government also confirmed that $5 million in funding has allocated to the event over the next three years.

"Ever since the first championship event here in 2001, Supercars has become one of New Zealand’s largest attended annual sporting events," said New Zealand Major Events Manager Kylie Hawker-Green.

"After a year’s hiatus we are excited to be able to help reconnect the tens of thousands of fans from across New Zealand with their favourite teams and drivers, as well as welcome thousands of Australian visitors to Taupo and the surrounding regions.

“The government’s Major Event Fund is proud to help lock in the return of Supercars by investing $5 million over the next three ITM Taupo SuperSprints.

“We are confident the Taupo round will add to the rich history of Supercar events in Aotearoa New Zealand."

Newcastle is expected to open the 2024 schedule in early March before the AGP, followed by the likes of Taupo and Perth.

The northern swing to Darwin and Townsville will be during the winter as usual before the likes of Sydney Motorsport Park, Symmons Plains and, potentially, The Bend should the expansion to 13 rounds go ahead.

The exact layout will likely be positioned around the Paris Olympic Games, scheduled for July 26-August 11.

The Sandown 500, the Bathurst 1000, the Gold Coast 500 and the Adelaide 500 will close out the season again.

shares
comments

Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes

Confirmed: Edwards splits with Tickford
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Confirmed: Edwards splits with Tickford

Confirmed: Edwards splits with Tickford

Supercars
Sandown

Confirmed: Edwards splits with Tickford Confirmed: Edwards splits with Tickford

Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes

Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes

Supercars

Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Ferrari brings new F1 floor to Japan in bid to boost efficiency

Ferrari brings new F1 floor to Japan in bid to boost efficiency

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Ferrari brings new F1 floor to Japan in bid to boost efficiency Ferrari brings new F1 floor to Japan in bid to boost efficiency

McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve driver

McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve driver

F1 Formula 1

McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve driver McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve driver

F1 live: Follow Japanese GP practice as it happens

F1 live: Follow Japanese GP practice as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

F1 live: Follow Japanese GP practice as it happens F1 live: Follow Japanese GP practice as it happens

Japanese GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Japanese GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Japanese GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained Japanese GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe