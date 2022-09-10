Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Auckland Supercars: Davison keeps DJR on top Next / Auckland Supercars: Davison wins despite late caution
Supercars / Pukekohe Qualifying report

Auckland Supercars: Waters pips Davison for pole

Cam Waters pipped Will Davison to lead an all-Mustang front row in qualifying for the opening Supercars race at Pukekohe Park.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Auckland Supercars: Waters pips Davison for pole
Listen to this article

Waters comfortably progressed through the first two segments of qualifying, falling just one hundredth of a second short of Davison in Q2.

He then turned the tables on his Dick Johnson Racing rival in Q3, a rapid 1m01.998 – the first 'one' of the weekend – securing pole by just six one hundredths.

That came on the first lap of his final run, despite Waters having initially planned to wait until the second lap to attack.

"It was a cool lap. I knew we had a one it," said Waters.

"I thought I was going to do it Lap 2, but then I had half a crack and I was up, and I thought, 'do I back off or not?'.

"Lucky I didn't back her off and got the lap done. The car speed has got better and better with each session."

Davison will start on the outside of the front row ahead of Chaz Mostert and Anton De Pasquale.

Andre Heimgartner was fifth fastest, making him the best-placed Kiwi, while Scott Pye comfortably led the way for Team 18, qualifying a full 12 spots clear of Mark Winterbottom.

Shane van Gisbergen could only manage seventh on the grid, a spot clear of teammate Broc Feeney, as James Golding was the surprise of the session, the PremiAir Racing driver cruising into Q3 before qualifying ninth.

James Courtney rounded out the best 10.

Nick Percat, meanwhile, was the unlucky driver left on the Q3 bubble, a gamble on used rubber not paying off as he ended up 11th.

 

shares
comments
Auckland Supercars: Davison keeps DJR on top
Previous article

Auckland Supercars: Davison keeps DJR on top
Next article

Auckland Supercars: Davison wins despite late caution

Auckland Supercars: Davison wins despite late caution
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Heimgartner rates home podium over victory Pukekohe
Supercars

Heimgartner rates home podium over victory

McLaughlin set to return to Supercars paddock Pukekohe
Supercars

McLaughlin set to return to Supercars paddock

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Heimgartner rates home podium over victory
Supercars Supercars

Heimgartner rates home podium over victory

Andre Heimgartner says his second place on home soil today at Pukekohe trumps his maiden Supercars victory.

McLaughlin set to return to Supercars paddock
Supercars Supercars

McLaughlin set to return to Supercars paddock

Scott McLaughlin looks set to return to the Supercars paddock for the first time since his IndyCar shift later this year.

Auckland Supercars: Davison wins despite late caution
Supercars Supercars

Auckland Supercars: Davison wins despite late caution

An otherwise dominant Will Davison survived a late safety car to claim victory in the opening Supercars race at Pukekohe Park.

Auckland Supercars: Waters pips Davison for pole
Supercars Supercars

Auckland Supercars: Waters pips Davison for pole

Cam Waters pipped Will Davison to lead an all-Mustang front row in qualifying for the opening Supercars race at Pukekohe Park.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.