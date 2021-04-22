Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Adderton floats Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard
Supercars / Breaking news

Australian racing legends celebrated in children's books

By:

Legends and stars of the Australian motorsport scene will be celebrated in a brand new series of children's books.

Australian racing legends celebrated in children's books

The Little Heroes series will tell the stories of Aussie and Kiwi motorsport greats through poetry and original artwork.

The first run features Bathurst legends Peter Brock (King Pete), Dick Johnson (Dicky Jay), Jim Richards (Gentle Jim) and John Bowe (Johnny Bee), and Australian rally champion Molly Taylor (Molly Tee).

The books were written by experienced motorsport writer, broadcaster and publisher Grant Rowley, who says he was inspired by his love of both racing and cartoons.

Read Also:

“I’ve grown up with motorsport," said Rowley.

"Ever since I watched Dick Johnson crash through trees when I was two years old, not a day has passed where I haven’t thought about race cars,” he said.

“The Little Heroes books are my tip of the hat to these five superstars of our Aussie motorsport scene.

“Cartoons and drawings are another life-long love of mine. I guess I've never really grown up! I still love watching cartoons, and I feel there's no better way to celebrate the lives of these great drivers than through illustrations and some easy-to-read poetry.”

The limited edition run of the first five books is available for pre-order now and will be released in July this year.

Little Heroes books

Little Heroes books

shares
comments
Adderton floats Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard

Previous article

Adderton floats Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Peter Brock , Jim Richards , John Bowe , Dick Johnson , Molly Taylor
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NHRA

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers -- No. 6, Kenny Bernstein

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
Formula 1

Russell apologises to Bottas after Imola incident

4
Formula 1

Opinion: Will there ever be another Grand Prix at Watkins Glen?

5
Formula 1

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12

20h
Latest news
Australian racing legends celebrated in children's books
SUPC

Australian racing legends celebrated in children's books

43m
Adderton floats Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard
SUPC

Adderton floats Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard

2h
Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off
SUPC

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off

4h
Supercars Darwin Triple Crown extended to three days
SUPC

Supercars Darwin Triple Crown extended to three days

8h
Ingall wary of stern fitness test at Bathurst
SUPC

Ingall wary of stern fitness test at Bathurst

22h
Latest videos
Supershots Sandown 01:23
Supercars
Mar 23, 2021

Supershots Sandown

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road 02:53
Supercars
Mar 15, 2021

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road

Supershots Bathurst 01:12
Supercars
Mar 5, 2021

Supershots Bathurst

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama 00:59
Supercars
Feb 26, 2021

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle? 04:46
Supercars
Feb 24, 2021

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle?

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Adderton floats Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard
Supercars / Breaking news

Adderton floats Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off
Supercars / Breaking news

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

More from
Peter Brock
McLaughlin won't compare himself to Peter Brock
Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin won't compare himself to Peter Brock

McLaughlin closing in on Brock's win tally
Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin closing in on Brock's win tally

Watch the Peter Brock documentary trailer
Video Inside
Supercars / Breaking news

Watch the Peter Brock documentary trailer

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers -- No. 6, Kenny Bernstein
NHRA NHRA / News

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers -- No. 6, Kenny Bernstein

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Russell apologises to Bottas after Imola incident
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell apologises to Bottas after Imola incident

Opinion: Will there ever be another Grand Prix at Watkins Glen?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Opinion: Will there ever be another Grand Prix at Watkins Glen?

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car

Ferrari F1 team motorhome used from 2003 to 2013 for sale
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari F1 team motorhome used from 2003 to 2013 for sale

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

Latest news

Australian racing legends celebrated in children's books
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Australian racing legends celebrated in children's books

Adderton floats Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Adderton floats Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off

Supercars Darwin Triple Crown extended to three days
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars Darwin Triple Crown extended to three days

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.