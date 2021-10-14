Bamber to miss Bathurst 1000

The Kiwi had signed on to partner countryman Andre Heimgartner at Kelly Grove Racing for the 2021 running of the Great Race.

However, with the event shifting to December, Bamber has been forced to pull the pin on his Bathurst 1000 plans due to a scheduling conflict with his US commitments.

“It’s extremely disappointing because I know how good Earl is having raced with him before and having seen him race first-hand," said KGR boss Stephen Grove.

“However, there’s been a clash with the change of date for the Bathurst 1000 with his commitments in the United States.

"We’ve got a really exciting announcement who Andre’s co-driver will be, which we’ll confirm in the coming days.

“There’s no question that we’ll work with Earl to get him back next year, hopefully, and beyond. He’s an extremely good talent. We’ll definitely be bringing him back if all the dates align for 2022, no question."

Bamber has just a single Great Race start to his name, the two-time Le Mans winner finishing fifth at Bathurst alongside Shane van Gisbergen in 2018.

He has tasted victory at Mount Panorama, though, with two Bathurst 12 Hour Class B wins to his name. The first was in 2014 alongside Grove and Ben Barker, before a second followed in 2016 with Grove and Scott McLaughlin.

Bamber also led his own team Earl Bamber Motorsport to an outright victory at the 12 Hour in 2019, the EBM Porsche driven by Matt Campbell, Dennis Olsen and Dirk Werner.