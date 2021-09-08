Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

Motorsport.com understands a deal between Supercars and Australian Racing Group to combine their respective Bathurst events at the end of this season is on the table.

The proposed deal is a direct result of the COVID-19 outbreaks in Victoria and New South Wales that have brought professional and semi-professional motorsport to a standstill on the east coast for the past 10 weeks.

Supercars and ARG were both set to host their centrepiece Bathurst events in November, with the 1000 on the first weekend and the International on the last.

However, with Supercars already looking at a December date – and the first weekend all but locked in – it is now likely there will be a six-day event encompassing both the 2021 running of the Bathurst 1000 and feature a number of ARG categories such as TCR Australia and S5000.

More to follow.